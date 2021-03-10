LOGAN – Logan High School will be allowing up to 500 fans for the general public per home game this season during the high school boys' and girls' basketball season at Willie Akers Arena, according to new guidelines released by LHS Athletics Director Susan Adkins.
The first Logan boys' home game is set for Thursday, March 11 against Poca at 7:30 p.m. Seven more home games are on the abbreviated 2021 schedule.
Masks must be worn by fans at all times by fans and social distancing must be maintained by fans throughout the event, according to the guidelines.
Student tickets, $5 each, will be available on game day during lunch for both girls' and boys' basketball games.
All general public tickets will be available at game day pre-sale events. The remaining tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets are $6 each at the gate, which opens at 5:15 on game days.
All tickets are cash only.
Game attendance will be determined on crowd following mask and social distancing guidelines.
No game admittance after halftime and no free passes (C&I cards, board member cards) will be accepted.
There will also not be any reserved seating this season. The concession stand will also be open.
For those not able to get tickets, each Logan home game is scheduled to be streamed for free by Video Productions.
Pre-sale times and locations for tickets are as follows:
LHS students only – 11:20 am to 12:45 pm at the LHS main office.
General admission – 1-2 pm at the field house ticket booth at LHS.
Pre sale dates for games are as follows:
March 11 Poca.
March 16 Chapmanville.
March 23 Lincoln County.
March 25 Nitro.
March 29 Man.
April 6 Scott.
April 7 Mingo Central.
April 10 Herbert Hoover.