LOGAN - The WV Region 4 Class AA/A Tennis Tournament took place at the Logan High School courts last week and several girls on the Tigers and Wildcats' tennis teams will be heading to this week's state tournament in Charleston.

In the girls singles tournament, Chapmanville's Courtney Curnutte made it to the semifinals before falling to Scott's Jenna Butcher 8-3. The Lady Tigers' Jill Blevins made it to the finals before losing to Butcher. Natalie Chirico got to the round of 16 before losing to Jules Tankersley of Huntington St. Joseph's 8-0, and Emma Bryant got to the quarterfinals before taking a loss to Jada Adkins of Logan, 8-4.

