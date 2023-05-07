LOGAN - The WV Region 4 Class AA/A Tennis Tournament took place at the Logan High School courts last week and several girls on the Tigers and Wildcats' tennis teams will be heading to this week's state tournament in Charleston.
In the girls singles tournament, Chapmanville's Courtney Curnutte made it to the semifinals before falling to Scott's Jenna Butcher 8-3. The Lady Tigers' Jill Blevins made it to the finals before losing to Butcher. Natalie Chirico got to the round of 16 before losing to Jules Tankersley of Huntington St. Joseph's 8-0, and Emma Bryant got to the quarterfinals before taking a loss to Jada Adkins of Logan, 8-4.
For girls doubles, Curnutte and Blevins made it to the finals before losing to Adkins and Riley Moore of Logan, 8-2. The team of Emma Bryant and Carmen Mahon got to the quarterfinals before falling to Nitro 8-3 in the quarterfinals. Finally, the Lady Tigers' Natalie Chirico and Emily Hughes got to the quarterfinals but fell to Nitro 9-8.
In the boys singles tournament, Chapmanville's Colson Vance, Luke Saunders, Gabe Conley, and Stephen Stowers all made it to the round of 16 before being eliminated. Vance lost to Nitro's Maddox Cole 8-5, Saunders lost to Logan's Riley Reed 8-1, Conley fell to St. Joe's Luke Tankersley 8-0, and Stowers lost to Ravenswood's Benjamin Crowe 8-0.
In boys doubles, Saunders and Conley of the Tigers lost in the round of 16 to Point Pleasant 8-6 as did the team of Vance and Stowers to Reed and Caleb Burgess of Logan 8-2. Chase Bumgarner and Seth Freeman of CRHS also fell in the round of 16 to Winfield 8-0.
For girls singles on the Logan side, Ashton McDonald lost her first match 8-3 to St. Joe's Reagan Haughey. Addyson Amick made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Butcher of Scott 8-1. Moore lost 9-2 in the quarterfinals to Blevins and Adkins fell to Blevins also but in the semifinals, 8-5.
In girls doubles, Amick and McDonald lost in the round of 16 to Scott 8-4 and the team of Ava Albright and Autumn Adkins dropped their first match to Scott 8-4 as well. However, the duo of Moore and Jada Adkins won the girls doubles tournament 8-2 over Blevins and Curnutte.
Burgess of Logan lost in the first round of boys singles 8-0 to Point Pleasant's Eduardo Sainz. Reed made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Sainz 9-8. The Wildcats' boys doubles team of Reed and Burgess got to the quarterfinals but lost to Ravenswood 8-2.
In the team matches, the Chapmanville girls beat Point Pleasant 4-0 in the quarterfinals, St. Joe's 4-0 in the semifinals, and then Logan in the finals 4-1. The Tigers' boys squad defeated Nitro 4-0 in the quarterfinals before bowing out to Point Pleasant 4-1 in the semis.
When all was said and done, Chapmanville's Blevins and Curnutte as well as Logan's Adkins qualified for state in girls singles. In girls doubles, Adkins and Moore from Logan as well as Blevins and Curnutte from CRHS qualified. Finally, both the Chapmanville and Logan girls teams also qualified.
Chapmanville head coach Chris Kidd said that it's a massive accomplishment for his girls to be going to state in singles, doubles, and team. This is the third year in a row they've won their region.
Kidd pointed out that if you would have told him when he first started coaching there 14 years ago that they'd win three straight regional titles, he would have wondered if they were the only team in the region at that point because he said that it was tough whenever they first started out.
"It's a testament to what these girls and boys are willing to do," Kidd said. "These girls, they kill themselves to try and get to this level. I'm grateful for it, because no coach is successful without kids that are willing to work. They make me look better than I deserve most of the time. I appreciate them and what all they've done for the school, the community, and themselves, because it's a huge achievement."
Kidd was also optimistic about the Tigers' boys team after their season came to an end.
"The fact that I've got this group together for two more years and then more that are coming up after that, we've got a chance to be really good on the boys side for the next three, four, five years if we keep it up the right way," Kidd said. "I think they love it enough, they love each other enough that they're going to continue to do what they need to do in order to achieve that."
Logan head coach Justin Turner said it was a good feeling to see his girls' team representing the Blue and Gold at state.
"It's a good feeling," Turner said. "We've got a younger team. We have one senior, our number one girl Riley Moore. Wasn't sure what we'd come back with this year, but they definitely made some noise, and we'll be at a state tournament. I've coached here 14 years, and we've been in the state tournament 12 of those 14 that I've coached."
Turner said it was truly a rebuild for the Logan boys team.
"We started from the ground up, and we'll grow over the years," Turner said. "We're hoping to link up with our middle school program. I know Jackson Akers is going to come back. He's playing in college, so this summer he's going to do some summer camps and try to get some interest from younger ages. We'd like to promote that later on in the summer, too. That's where it all starts. With these younger kids, they get interested, and that's how you build your program."
The state tournament gets under way at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.