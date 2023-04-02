Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Logan and Chapmanville tennis teams got together for a meet at the Chief Logan Recreational Center on Saturday, and the Tigers took the boys match by a score of 6-1 as well as the girls match by a final of 5-2.

On the girls side, the No. 1 singles pitted Logan's Riley Moore against Chapmanville's Courtney Curnutte, and CRHS won 9-7.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

