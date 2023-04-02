LOGAN - The Logan and Chapmanville tennis teams got together for a meet at the Chief Logan Recreational Center on Saturday, and the Tigers took the boys match by a score of 6-1 as well as the girls match by a final of 5-2.
On the girls side, the No. 1 singles pitted Logan's Riley Moore against Chapmanville's Courtney Curnutte, and CRHS won 9-7.
The No. 2 singles saw the Lady Wildcats' Ashton McDonald take on the Lady Tigers' Jill Blevins, and Chapmanville also won that one by a count of 8-2.
The No. 3 singles match featured Jada Adkins of Logan and Natalie Chirico of Chapmanville, and the Lady 'Cats won 8-6.
Finally, Logan's Addyson Amick and the Lady Tigers' Emma Bryant squared off in the No. 4 singles, and CRHS was victorious 8-5.
The Chapmanville girls swept the doubles matches as Curnutte and Blevins won No. 1 doubles by a score of 8-3, Bryant and Carmen Mahon won No. 2 doubles by a score of 8-2, and Chirico and Emily Hughes took No. 3 doubles by a final of 8-2 as well.
The result off all that was a 6-1 victory for the Chapmanville girls.
On the boys side, the No. 1 singles match was Riley Reed of Logan against Colson Vance of Chapmanville, and Logan won 8-2.
Caleb Burgess of the Wildcats and Stephen Stowers of the Wildcats played each other in the No. 2 singles, and it was an 8-4 win for the CRHS.
Logan's Luke Johnson and Chapmanville's Luke Saunders matched up in the No. 3 singles, and the Tigers won an 8-0 shutout.
Lastly, the Cats' Jonathan Earnest and the Tigers' Gabe Conley faced each other in the No. 4 singles, and Chapmanville notched a second straight 8-0 win.
Reed and Burgess took No. 1 doubles for Logan by a final count of 8-4 before Saunders and Conley won No. 2 doubles for Chapmanville 8-0. The Tigers' Seth Freeman and Chase Bumgarner won No. 3 doubles by default due to the Logan boys not having a No. 3 doubles team.
All of this gave the Chapmanville boys a 5-2 win overall on the day.
Chapmanville head coach Chris Kidd said this was the first time his boys' team had beaten Logan in a few years after they had loaded teams the last couple of years.
"We knew it was going to be tough on both sides," Kidd said. "On the boys side, Riley Reed and what he brings each match, he's a state semifinalist. We expected him to be able to play the way he did today. We played pretty well in doubles against him. Colson (Vance) held his own in singles. He's just a really tough guy to get to, and we know that they've got some newer players after Riley, and we've got more experience, so we were able to take advantage of that today on the boys side. It was nice getting that win for the boys today."
As far the girls team, Kidd said it's always going to be just a couple of inches here or there. He said the result from the Lady Tigers' match against Logan is about what he expected.
"Last year, they beat us both times in the regular season, and then we beat them in conference and beat them in regional," Kidd said. "I told my girls before the match today, I said, tables are flipped now. They're coming after you. Logan's going to keep getting better this year, and if we don't pick our game up, I said they'll be there to take it from us if we're not ready."
On the other hand, Logan head coach Justin Turner says they expected Chapmanville to be their toughest opponent this year, especially on the girls side.
"Really, I thought it would have been reversed as far as doubles and singles," Turner said. "Usually, we're better known for doubles play, and I feel like we reversed that today and played a lot better in our singles. Our scores were pretty close on the girls side. We were right in there with them. I really couldn't have asked for any better today, just need to know what we need to do to improve next time."
The Chapmanville boys now have an overall record of 6-1 on the season while the girls are unblemished at 7-0. Meanwhile, the Logan boys stand at 3-3 on the year while the girls team is 5-1 after Saturday's match.
The next match for CRHS comes on Wednesday when they host Sissonville at 4:30. Logan isn't back in action until they travel to Man on April 10.