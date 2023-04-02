Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN - The Logan baseball team played four games in four days last week, losing at Sissonville 5-4 on Monday, beating Winfield 11-6 on Tuesday, falling at home to Scott 1-0 on Wednesday before winning at county rival Man on Thursday, 9-5.

LOGAN 9 MAN 5

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you