LOGAN - The Logan baseball team played four games in four days last week, losing at Sissonville 5-4 on Monday, beating Winfield 11-6 on Tuesday, falling at home to Scott 1-0 on Wednesday before winning at county rival Man on Thursday, 9-5.
LOGAN 9 MAN 5
For the second time in a week, Logan bounced back from a loss as they went to William “Tootie” Carter Field on Thursday night in Man and disposed of the host, county-rival Hillbillies by a final score of 9-5.
Leading 1-0 going into the road half of the fourth, the Wildcats put up a four-spot in the frame thanks to a two-run single from Konner Lowe, a bases-loaded walk to plate Lowe, and a throwing error from Man. Logan then led 5-0.
An RBI double from Dawson Maynard plus a two-run single by Garrett Williamson increased the Cats’ lead to 8-0 in the top of the sixth inning. Man put up three runs in their half of the sixth and then two in the seventh, but it was too little, too late. Logan left as winners by a count of 9-5.
Maynard was 2-3 with two RBI and a double for the Wildcats while Williamson was 2-2 with two RBI of his own. Lowe went 1-3 from the plate with two RBI, and Adam Baisden (one hit) and Ryan Roberts each had an RBI.
Williamson was credited with the win pitching for Logan, throwing four frames with seven Ks and one walk. He gave up just one hit without an earned run.
Despite the win, Gertz didn't feel good about his team's performance.
"We didn't play well, we didn't hit it well, we didn't field it well," Gertz said. "When you're up 8-0, you ought to put them away. Man kept playing. We didn't."
He was upfront and honest about the state of his squad right now.
"The problem is, these guys think they're the team of the last two years and we're not," Gertz said. "This team needs to find its own identity. We're not playing very good baseball."
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 0 0 4 0 3 1 – 9 6 4
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 – 5 7 2
SCOTT 1 LOGAN 0
Scott came to Logan on Wednesday night and shut down the Cats’ bats all while handing the Blue and Gold their second loss in a 1-0 shutout win.
The only run by either squad came courtesy of the Skyhawks in the top of the fourth inning, an RBI single to left field by Nick Miller which scored Hunter Null. That was the ballgame.
The Wildcats had three hits as a team on Wednesday night, getting two from Garrett Williamson and one from Aiden Slack.
Dawson Maynard took the pitching loss for Logan despite a great outing which saw him toss a full seven innings with seven strikeouts and two walks while giving up just one earned run and seven hits.
The Cats couldn’t solve Scott pitcher Griffin Miller, who threw a complete game, three-hit shutout and fanned 14 batters while walking just one.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 7 0
LHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 3 2
LOGAN 11 WINFIELD 6
Head coach Kevin Gertz’s team rebounded from the loss at Sissonville by coming back home the next night and putting their hitting shoes on in an 11-6 win over Winfield on Tuesday at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan.
Right out of the gate, the visiting Generals put five runs on the board in the top of the first and led 5-0.
However, two runs in both the bottom of the first and the second brought Logan back to within one run at 5-4.
RBI singles from Konner Lowe and Garrett Williamson fueled a five-spot for Logan in the bottom of the third, and they led 9-5 after just three frames.
Dawson Maynard and Jake Ramey each went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and a double for the Wildcats. Williamson was 2-2 with three RBI for the Wildcats while Lowe (two RBI), Aiden Slack (two RBI), Drew Berry (one RBI), Jarron Glick, and Ryan Roberts had one base-knock each.
Glick was credited with the win on the mound for Logan, pitching 4.1 innings and fanning seven batters while walking two. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs. Slack tossed 1.1 frames in relief, striking out and walking three batters while surrendering just one hit.
Williamson (two Ks) and Berry (one K) each threw two tenths of an inning in relief.
Score by innings:
WHS: 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 6 8 2
LHS: 2 2 5 0 2 0 – 11 11 5
SISSONVILLE 5 LOGAN 4
The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the year on Monday night as they fell to the homestanding Indians by a final score of 5-4 on a walk-off single.
Logan led 4-2 after a home run to left by Dawson Maynard in the top of the fifth frame, and they kept that lead until the home half of the seventh, when the host Indians scored back-to-back runs to deadlock the game at 4-4.
Then, with the Wildcats’ Drew Berry pitching, Sissonville’s Wyatt Lester singled up the middle to plate Tristen Portz and give the Indians a 5-4 victory while handing Logan their first defeat of 2023.
Maynard went 2-3 from the plate with a solo homer for the Cats while Aiden Slack and Jake Ramey each had a hit and drove in a run. Konner Lowe went 1-3 at the dish for Logan, and Garrett Williamson didn’t get a hit but had an RBI.
Ivan Miller tossed five innings on the hill for the Wildcats with five punchouts and no walks. He was tagged for two earned runs and five hits. Cross Conn threw 1.1 frames with two strikeouts and a walk while surrendering three earned runs and five hits.
Berry took the loss, pitching one tenth of an inning and giving up the game-winning hit in the seventh.
Logan is now 6-2 on the 2023 campaign. They are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 – 4 5 2
SHS: 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 – 5 11 0