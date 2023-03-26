Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Two-time defending Class AA champion Logan made their first ever trip to Panther Mart Park on Thursday night to play Tug Valley and the Wildcats came away with a 14-0 mercy-rule win in five innings. 

Logan scored early and often as they sent four runs across in the first inning and then plated six more in the second to take a 10-0 lead after two. They added two runs in both the third and the fourth inning to reach their final total of 14 runs. 

