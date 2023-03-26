Two-time defending Class AA champion Logan made their first ever trip to Panther Mart Park on Thursday night to play Tug Valley and the Wildcats came away with a 14-0 mercy-rule win in five innings.
Logan scored early and often as they sent four runs across in the first inning and then plated six more in the second to take a 10-0 lead after two. They added two runs in both the third and the fourth inning to reach their final total of 14 runs.
Konner Lowe went 2-3 at the plate for Logan with four RBIs, including a three-run home run to right center in the second inning. Radford commit Dawson Maynard matched his four RBIs as he finished 3-4 at the dish with a triple, two singles, and a pair of stolen bases.
Leadoff man Aiden Slack reached base all four times as he went 2-2 with a walk and a HBP while scoring a game high four runs. Catcher Jake Ramey added a single and knocked in a pair while winning pitcher Garrett Williamson also singled home a run.
Williamson started on the bump and went two innings allowing just one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Ivan Miller fired two innings in relief and he allowed just one hit while fanning three and walking one. Slack fired one hitless inning with a pair of Ks.
Julian Vance had the only two hits of the night for Tug Valley as he doubled in the first and followed that up with a single in the third.
Conner Lackey started the game for Tug Valley and took the loss as he lasted two innings and was tagged for 10 runs, eight earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Austin Smith pitched 2.2 innings in relief and gave up two runs on three hits with six Ks and zero walks.
Score by Innings
LHS: 4 6 2 2 0 - 14 11 3
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 6
