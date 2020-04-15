LOGAN — This should have been a great spring for the Logan High School baseball team.
With many players coming back from last year’s 14-12 team, the Wildcats were looking to have a good season.
Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field also received a face lift with the installation of nearly 300 new blue chair back seats.
It’s just too bad that hardly anyone has seen it.
The high school baseball season was put on hold and delayed due to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak across the nation and the world.
School is officially delayed until at least the end of the month and the outlook for getting any kind of season in looks bleak at this point.
It’s a disappointment for the Logan program which was hoping to show off its new look ballpark.
The new seats replaced the old ones which had been in place since the stadium’s major remodeling job in 2001. The old seats came from the Atlanta Braves’ old Fulton County Stadium, which was torn down shortly after the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta to make way for a parking lot next to what would become Turner Field.
“Our baseball season project is complete and ready for the upcoming season,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said in an earlier post on Facebook. “Thanks to the Logan County BOE for helping us once again keep our fans safe and allow them to watch our kids play at what I feel is the most beautiful facility in the state of West Virginia.”
The seating is divided into three sections: the main home grandstand behind the third base dugout and in front of the concession stand/press box; a smaller away seating area behind the first base dugout and a much smaller section of 35 seats behind the home bullpen area which is handicapped accessible.
Gertz said the old stadium seats were worn out and needed to be replaced.
“Our old seating was breaking down bad and for safety purposes they allowed us to get new seats and add some handicapped seating behind our third base bullpen,” he said. “This is absolutely beautiful. There are now 296 seats in our stadium. We were shorted four brackets that we should get in a few weeks to make 300.”
The stadium was named after former legendary baseball coach and Hall of Fame member Roger Gertz, who led the Wildcats to Class AAA state championships in 1994, 2000 and 2001 and Class AA state crowns in 2005 and 2008. He had been assisting his son Kevin the last few years and stayed on staff.
Perhaps the most memorable game at the new look ballpark happened in 2001, in the first season, when Logan defeated Chapmanville 3-1 before more than 1,000 fans.
Both teams had entered the game ranked No. 1 in the state in its respective classes and both teams were undefeated. The Tigers were 20-0, while the Wildcats were 16-0.
Former Chapmanville baseball coach Ted Ellis, who passed away earlier this year, said of the large gathering and all the circumstances surrounding the game, “You’ll never see this again.”
In 2005, the ballpark featured a rather bizarre Class AA sectional tournament championship game between Logan and Scott, what has been referred to over time as the “Tarp Game.”
LHS had a huge infield tarp during the time and just before a rainstorm players and staff were hoping to place it down to keep the field dry.
Then, all of a sudden, a gust of wind, estimated at more than 50 miles per hour, lifted the tarp into the air and slammed into the Scott dugout and resting on top of the nearby light pole.
Play was delayed the next day, a Saturday, as the tarp had to be cut down and into pieces. Then a full week of rain delayed the game once more, and finally, the game was finished eight days later as Logan won 6-2 to advance to the regional tourney.
Logan would go on to defeat Weir, 12-4, in the Class AA state championship game at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
A future Major Leaguer played in the Logan ball yard in 1999 as Parkersburg High School came to down for a doubleheader.
That player was Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career with the Oakland A’s (2004-07), the Chicago White Sox (2008), the New York Yankees (2009-12), the Cleveland Indians (2013-15) and the Atlanta Braves (2015), where he hit a career .245 with 245 home runs and 803 RBIs.
Logan swept Swisher’s Big Reds in the ‘99 twinbill. Lefthander Tyler Evans pitched a complete game win in one of those games for the Wildcats.