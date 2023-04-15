Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - After a 9-5 win at Man on March 30, the Logan Wildcats baseball team welcomed the county rival Hillbillies to Roger E. Gertz Field on Saturday afternoon for a rematch, and the hosts cruised to a 13-3 victory to sweep the regular season series.

Dawson Maynard hit a solo homer to left in the bottom of the first to put the Cats up 1-0. The third frame, however, was when Logan blew the game wide open with a seven-run barrage.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

