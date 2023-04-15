LOGAN - After a 9-5 win at Man on March 30, the Logan Wildcats baseball team welcomed the county rival Hillbillies to Roger E. Gertz Field on Saturday afternoon for a rematch, and the hosts cruised to a 13-3 victory to sweep the regular season series.
Dawson Maynard hit a solo homer to left in the bottom of the first to put the Cats up 1-0. The third frame, however, was when Logan blew the game wide open with a seven-run barrage.
An RBI single by Garrett Williamson, a two-run double from Ivan Miller, an RBI single from Jarron Glick, a sacrifice fly by Cole Blankenship, a run-scoring single by Jake Ramey, and a steal of home plate by Ryan Roberts gave the Wildcats an 8-0 advantage after three innings.
Logan scored another pair of runs in the home half of the fourth to lead 10-0.
Man scored three in their half of the fifth inning to make it a 10-3, but the Blue and Gold plated three more in the bottom of the fifth to win 13-3 and end the game after five innings.
Williamson went 3-3 batting for Logan with two doubles and two RBI. Glick went 2-2 with an RBI, and Konner Lowe also had two hits. Ramey (one RBI), Maynard (solo homer), Miller (one double, two RBI), Aiden Slack (one double, two RBI), and Drew Berry each had one hit.
Lowe and Slack both pitched one inning and had two Ks for the Wildcats. Glick, Roberts, and Miller all pitched one frame and had one strikeout each.
Man had three hits as a team on the day from Bo Thompson, John McCoy, and Hunter Gibson (two RBI), who all had one hit each.
Thompson was given the pitching loss for the Hillbillies, going 2.1 innings with five Ks and three walks. He gave up seven earned runs and seven hits.
Logan head coach Kevin Gertz was happy to see his team break out the bats to the tune of 13 runs and 12 hits on Saturday.
"We haven't hit extremely well as a team for weeks," Gertz said. "We've seen some darn good pitching. We see everybody's number one. We did again today. The focus was there today. We weren't trying to pull the ball so much. Hitting it where it was pitched, and we hit it hard, and I was tickled to death about that."
Gertz said after the game that tournament time is getting ever closer. In his mind, the Wildcats still have a chance to do what their goal is.
"Our first goal is to win the sectional, and I'm not looking at anything past that because we've lost to two sectional opponents this year, and we haven't done that in three years," Gertz said. "It's time to start focusing and playing like we know how we can play."
Man head coach Mike Crosby said that Thompson threw the ball really well but that the Hillbillies' didn't show up behind him on defense. Despite the loss, Crosby says his team will be fine.
"I'm going to keep making moves until we find that nine," Crosby said. "Every other year, I normally haven't made this many changes to the lineup, but I'm going to keep going until we find it. We're getting closer to finding it, but we're just not there yet. If we're going to play bad, I'd rather it be right now."
Logan improved to 9-7 overall on the 2023 season with the win while Man fell to 9-6.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 0 0 3 - 3 3 2
LHS: 1 0 7 2 3 - 13 12 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.