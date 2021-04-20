LOGAN – The Logan High School baseball team routed Mingo Central, 17-1, on Monday night at home in the season opener.
The Wildcats (1-0) pounded out 13 hits in the win.
Dawson Maynard led the way as he was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Corey Miller went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Jake Ramey and Ryan Roberts were each 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Korbin Bostic, Jordan Hayes and Tyler Fenwick each a hit and two runs knocked in for Logan. Konnor Lowe also had a hit.
Daylin Goad had Mingo's only hit.
Fenwick, Hayes and Joey Canterbury combined on the one-hitter on the mound for Logan.
Fenwick fanned five over two scoreless innings. Hayes allowed one run on one hit and struck out three in two innings of work. Canterbury tossed one inning and struck out the side.
Logan is scheduled to play at Tolsa on April 22 and at Lincoln County on April 24 before hosting Sissonville on April 26.
SHERMAN 16, MAN 5: The Class A No. 5-ranked Man High School baseball team was handed its first loss of the season with a 16-5 defeat at the hands of Sherman on Monday at home.
The Tide led 4-1 after two innings and 6-3 after three and coasted, outhitting the Hillbillies 12-5.
Noah Boggs and Seth Ward each hit home runs for Sherman. Boggs, Ward and Holden Allen all had five hits. Allen drove in five runs, while Boggs had four RBIs.
Caleb Vance, Bo Thompson, Josh Lambert Preston Blankenship and Cam Frye each collected one hit each for Man (2-1).
GEORGE WASHINGTON 16, CHAPMANVILLE 3: Chapmanville's baseball team continued to struggle with Monday night's 16-3 loss at home to Class AAA George Washington.
Chapmanville, 1-5 on the season, led the Patriots 3-2 after two innings but GW was able to plate a run in the top of the third and two in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. The Patriots then blew it open with three runs in the fifth and four each in the sixth and seven innings.
The Tigers had just one hit, a single by leadoff man Will Kirkendoll.
GW pounded out 14 hits, including four for extra bases.
CRHS also committed six errors. GW had only one.
The Tigers were slated to host Buffalo on Tuesday, then host Mingo Central on April 22 before heading to Wayne on April 23 and then to Lincoln County on April 26.
CHAPMANVILLE SPLITS AT SCOTT TOURNEY: Chapmanville split at Scott in the Wooden Bat Tournament on Saturday, losing 17-0 to Sherman and then defeating the host Skyhawks, 3-0, in the second game.
The Tigers (1-4) had just one hit in the Sherman game, a single by Jake Justice.
The Tide plated seven runs in the first inning, eight in the second and pounded out eight hits.
Noah Boggs tossed a one-hitter on the mound for Sherman, going five innings and striking out six while walking none.
In the closer, Evan Plumley fired a six-hit shutout as the Tigers beat Scott.
CRHS plated one run in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie, then added two in the seventh.
Tyson Thompson and Seth Workman each singled to account for the Tigers' only two hits. Workman also had one RBI.
SISSONVILLE 7, CHAPMANVILLE 6: Chapmanville lost 7-6 at home to Sissonville on Friday night, falling to 0-3 on the season.
Will Kirkendoll, Jake Justice and Seth Workman had two hits each for the Tigers. Tyson Thompson, Evan Plumley, and Justice each drove in two runs.
Sissonville outhit the Tigers 11-10 and each team committed three errors.
Isiah Ramsey, Levi Tinsley, Collin Cottrell and Carson Vance each had two hits for the Indians.
MAN 11, MINGO CENTRAL 1: Man routed Mingo Central, 11-1, on Thursday night at home as the Hillbillies improved to 2-0.
Man scored six runs in the sixth inning to break the game wide open. Cam Frye, Caleb Vance, Ryan Cozart and Bo Thompson all knocked in runs in the outburst.
Casey Hurley went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double, to lead Man's nine-hit attack. Vance and Thompson also doubled. Cozart had four RBIs.
Daylin Goad had the Miners' only hit and took the loss on the mound.
Cozart earned the win for Man, allowing only one run and one hit over five innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Vance tossed one inning of scoreless relief.
WINFIELD 7, CHAPMANVILLE 2: Chapmanville dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cardinal Conference with Thursday's 7-2 loss to Winfield at home.
Tyson Thompson was 2-for-4 at the plate to lead CRHS. Andrew Farley and Jake Justice both doubled. Will Kirkendoll and Seth Workman added hits. Evan Plumley drove in one run.
Brett Bumgarner doubled for Winfield.
Jacob Topping was the starting and losing pitcher for the Tigers. Workman, Ian Plumley and Thompson pitched in relief.
Bray Boggs was the starting and winning pitcher for the Generals. He struck out four over four innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Three other pitchers saw mound time in relief.
Winfield plated two runs in each of the first two innings and then coasted, outhitting CRHS 8-6.
NITRO 24, CHAPMANVILLE 3: Nitro routed Chapmanville, 24-3, in the Tuesday, April 13 season opener for the Tigers at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
The Wildcats outhit CRHS 14-2.
Will Kirkendoll singled and drove in two runs for Chapmanville. Brayden Little had the Tigers' only other hit.
Eight errors plagued Chapmanville in the loss. Nitro had three errors.
Nitro tallied nine runs in the top of the second inning and led 11-3 after two. The Wildcats then exploded for 13 runs in the top of the fourth.
Hagen Summers went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and six RBI to lead Nitro. Tyler Anderson doubled and had two hits. Jack Callicoat also doubled and drove in two runs. Elijah Casto, Kyle Gill and Noah Reed all had two hits apiece.
Summers was the starting and winning pitcher for Nitro. He went four innings and struck out seven.
Evan Plumley started and took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed 11 runs (only two earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. Four other Tigers pitched in relief.
MAN 10, TOLSIA 0: Man breezed to a 10-0 season opening win on Monday, April 12 in its season opener at home.
Man used a seven-run fifth inning to break open a 3-0 game and close it out due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Billies outhit Tolsia 6-2.
Josh Lambert had two hits to lead Man. Casey Hurley doubled and drove in three runs.
Jace Adkins added a double and an RBI.
Cozart was the starting and winning pitcher for Man. He pitched three innings of scoreless ball, striking out five and walking only one. Caleb Vance then hurled two scoreless innings and fanned the side in both innings.