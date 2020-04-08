LOGAN — Each spring brings optimism to every high school baseball team across the nation.
But this spring has been like no other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put everything at a standstill, including high school baseball the sporting world in general.
With school postponed until at least to the end of April and with President Trump ordering guidelines to stop the spread being extended over the next 30 days, the 2020 high school baseball seems unlikely at this point.
No official word has yet been made by the WVSSAC, but it seems like only a matter of time until the whole season is canceled.
That would be a huge disappointment to Logan High School’s baseball team and for its five-member senior class, including Ethan Carter (pitcher, catcher, infield); Braydon McClung (pitcher, catcher, infield); Connor McGrew (pitcher, outfield, infield); Dawson Beckett (pitcher, infield); and Dorian Keene (outfield, infield, catcher), Coach Kevin Gertz’s nephew.
Beckett was a Second-Team All-State pick a year ago. McClung was Special Honorable Mention. Branham was named Honorable Mention All-State a year ago.
Beckett and Branham were First-Team All-Cardinal Conference picks last year. McClung and McGrew were on the Second Team, while Carter was Honorable Mention All-Conference.
McGrew had earlier signed on to play collegiate baseball at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky. Alice Lloyd currently has a quintet of area players on its roster including: Noah Dingess of Chapmanville, Tjay Mullins, Peyton Branham and Isaiah Beckett of Logan and Peyton Brown of Scott.
The Wildcats, coached by Kevin Gertz, had hoped to turn the corner after last year’s 14-12 campaign. Logan went 2-2 in last year’s double-elimination Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, eventually getting ousted by Chapmanville, 9-0. Logan had opened with a 2-1 loss to Mingo Central at home, then beat Lincoln County (5-2) and Man (7-0) before the defeat at the hands of the Tigers took the Cats out.
Logan’s talented younger players had also looked to contribute this spring.
That group includes: sophomores Jarron Glick. Chad Burnette, Carson Kirk, Korbin Bostic , Jared Burnette, Jordan Hayes, Kolton Goldie and Isaiah Tomblin. Bostic was honored at season’s end last year with a Second-Team All-Conference selection.
Rounding out Logan’s roster are: junior Tyler Finnwick; and freshmen Brayden Chambers, Jake Ramey, William Mullins, Dawson Maynard, Konnor Lowe, Caden Baisden, Caden Dotson and Ryan Roberts.
Some of Logan’s freshman and sophomore class played on the 2017 state championship Little League all-star team, which ended up playing in the Southeast Regionals in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Also wiped was Logan’s Spring Break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Wildcats were looking forward to playing again in the Mingo Bay Classic, set for April 6-10.
Going to the beach had been a yearly tradition for the Wildcats. However, last year, Logan did not go due to a scheduling conflict and with Spring Break falling so late on the calendar.
There will be no beach trip again this year.
The Logan baseball team hasn’t made it to the state tournament since 2009 when it was a Triple-A team. The Wildcats, under former coach Roger Gertz, had a fantastic 2000s decade, winning Class AAA state championships in 2000 and 2001 and Double-A state crowns in 2005 and 2008. Logan also had a 3A state runner-up finish in 2002 as a 5-3 loss to Hurricane spoiled the Wildcats’ bid for a third straight state title.
The 2021 baseball season will bring change for the Wildcats, which will be placed in a new five-team Class AA sectional alongside holdovers Chapmanville, Scott and Mingo Central and new team Wayne.
The Pioneers had been a longtime regional opponent in Double-A.
County rival Man, which had been in the sectional the last four years, will be heading to Class A. Lincoln County is moving to Class AAA in 2021.