LOGAN – Korbin Bostic had a heck of a season in 2021.
Bostic, the Logan High School baseball team's starting center fielder, led the Wildcats in hitting with a .444 batting average and also hit a home run, knocked in 20 runs and also had four doubles, two triples and 36 total hits.
Bostic, a lefty, helped lead the Wildcats to a 29-6 season and to the school's seventh overall state championship and first since 2008.
Everyone took notice.
Including Bluefield State College.
Bostic, a senior, signed with Bluefield State on Thursday at LHS.
“He led our team in hitting last year,” Logan baseball coach Kevin Gertz said of Bostic. “He's a great worker and great leader. I expect him to lead us again this year. You don't ever expect to win a state tournament but we are hoping. He's going to go to college and we hope that he has a heck of a career there as well.”
Bostic was named to the Class AA First-Team All-State squad at season's end but was curiously only Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference.
Logan was dominant last season, winning 14 out of its last 15 games, including a 13-0 win over North Marion in the Class AA finals. Logan had downed conference rival Herbert Hoover, 5-4, in the state tourney opener.
Logan defeated Point Pleasant two games to one in the Class AA regional series and had rolled to the sectional title with wins over Chapmanville (4-0 and 9-1) and Scott (9-0).
With junior Class AA State Player of the Year and Cardinal Conference Player of the Year Dawson Maynard coming back, along with Bostic and many others, Logan is expected to challenge for the AA state title again in 2022.
Maynard was the captain of the Class AA First-Team after his first high school season saw him finished the season hitting .385 for the state champions with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 28 RBIs, and he was 5-0 on the mound with a 1.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 392/3 innings.
Bostic was the only returning starter from Logan’s 2019 team. The 2020 baseball season was canceled.
Gertz said he served many roles for the Wildcats.
“In the weight room he’s a big leader for us,” Gertz said of Bostic. “He and Dawson Maynard both led these kids. He’s our leadoff hitter and one heck of an outfielder. He sets the table for us. He’s been great at the plate, great in the outfield and I’m glad I’ll get to coach him again.”
Two seniors from last year's team – Tyler Fenwick and Corey Miller – are also playing at the collegiate level.
Fenwick is also at Bluefield State and Miller is at Salem.
“Tyler won a starting center field job as a freshman and Miller is pushing for a job at Salem,” Gertz said.
The Wildcats should be strong again next spring.
“We had a very successful year last year,” Gertz said. “I can see it continuing.”