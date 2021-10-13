Logan basketball's Martin transfers to Man By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lose one and get one.That’s what has happened to the Man High School basketball team in recent weeks.After losing starter Jackson Tackett to Logan High School recently, the Billies have landed one of the other Wildcats in Aden Martin, who has reportedly transferred to Man High School.Martin, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, was a reserve player off the bench for the Wildcats last season.Man had also previously lost 6-7 All-State center and Class A Player of the Year Austin Ball, who had transferred to the Miller School out of Virginia.The Billies won the Class A state championship last season and closed out with a 16-2 record. Man defeated Pendleton County, 43-36, in the state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.Senior starters Peyton Adams and Ryan Cozart were also lost due to graduation.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView