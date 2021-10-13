Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Lose one and get one.

That’s what has happened to the Man High School basketball team in recent weeks.

After losing starter Jackson Tackett to Logan High School recently, the Billies have landed one of the other Wildcats in Aden Martin, who has reportedly transferred to Man High School.

Martin, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, was a reserve player off the bench for the Wildcats last season.

Man had also previously lost 6-7 All-State center and Class A Player of the Year Austin Ball, who had transferred to the Miller School out of Virginia.

The Billies won the Class A state championship last season and closed out with a 16-2 record. Man defeated Pendleton County, 43-36, in the state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.

Senior starters Peyton Adams and Ryan Cozart were also lost due to graduation.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.

