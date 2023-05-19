Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan's Ivan Miller bats in the Wildcats' sectional championship game against Chapmanville last Saturday. 

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

LOGAN - Before next week's Class AA Region IV finals against Winfield, the Logan baseball team added an extra regular season game on Thursday night at Roger E. Gertz Field against Charleston Catholic, and the host Wildcats blanked the Irish 5-0.

Logan led 1-0 in the bottom of the first frame after an RBI groundout by Garrett Williamson, and they added another run in the home half of the second via another run-scoring groundout, this time by Konner Lowe to make it 2-0.

