Logan coach Kevin Gertz had a message for his community after his team wrapped up a second straight Class AA baseball championship on Saturday.
“Our people did not want to go out and spend five, six-hundred dollars, which we would’ve paid for them to eat, they want to have a cookout back home,” Gertz said. “And I can tell you one thing, the guy you’re talking to ain’t cooking.”
To the Logan faithful, that was likely just fine -- Gertz’s lineup had already cooked all morning long.
The Wildcats pounded out 15 hits, took advantage of three Fairmont Senior errors and protected an early six-run lead with a late three-run outburst to claim an 11-6 win over the Polar Bears at Appalachian Power Park.
With the victory, Logan won its eighth state championship and denied Fairmont Senior a football/boys basketball/baseball sweep with Wheeling Central (2005) remaining the only school in state history to pull the trick over a school year.
Logan led 5-0 after the first inning and 7-1 after the second, and after Fairmont Senior (22-10) clawed to within three run at 8-5 heading into the sixth, the Wildcats (29-9) came up with the knockout blow on a two-run double from Konner Lowe. The rest, as they say, was history. And that continues to be made at Logan.
“We executed early, that’s what we do,” Gertz said. “Can our kids hit? Sure, they can. Do they like bunting? No. We’ve won eight state titles because we can bunt and put pressure on people. When we start going around the bases like crazy, it makes it a heck of a lot easier to hit up five or six runs.”
Logan got there in a hurry with the first six hitters reaching in the bottom of the first. The Wildcats sent nine to the plate in the opening frame, including an RBI ground-rule double from Dawson Maynard and RBI hits from Garrett Williamson and Lowe. That lead grew to 7-1 after two innings as Logan answered a single Fairmont Senior tally with two more, highlighted by a tape-measure home run to left off the bat of Maynard.
Maynard finished a triple short of the cycle and nearly did more damage with the bases loaded in the fifth on a deep fly ball that was caught at the wall by Fairmont Senior center fielder Evan Dennison. Starting with Maynard in the two hole, Logan’s second-through-seventh hitters were a combined 14 for 20 with a pair of doubles and eight RBIs. That included a 3-for-4 day for Maynard and a 4-for-4 showing from Garrett Williamson.
“For some odd reason I woke up on the right side of the bed today and I knew today was the day so we had to get out here and be aggressive at the plate,” Maynard said.
“There’s no easy outs with that team,” Fairmont Senior coach David Ricer added. “When your four [hitter] is laying down a bunt, it’s hard to judge what they’re going to do. You can’t say, ‘OK, make a shift this way because there’s a runner on and they’re going to lay the ball down.’ That’s a dangerous lineup one through nine, you can’t take anything away from them.”
Fairmont Senior’s biggest chance came in the fifth inning as it scored three runs, with Dennison ripping a two-run double and Gavin Blair adding a two-out RBI single. That made the score 8-5.
Polar Bears pitcher Dominic Viani, who came on in the first inning after Samuel Viani started but didn’t record an out, worked out of a bases-loaded jam with Maynard’s loud fly out in the bottom of the fifth to give Fairmont Senior a crack at narrowing the gap even further. Cam Peschl came up with a one-out single but he was picked off at first base by Lowe and the Polar Bears couldn’t push anything across.
The pickoff play seemed to turn momentum again, and riding that, and with another chance to put things away in the sixth, the Wildcats came through. Jake Ramey and Williamson led off with singles and Lowe drove them both in with a double to right. Pinch runner Conner Mullins advanced to third on an error and scored after Aiden Slack walked and forced a rundown between first and second base.
Fairmont Senior added one more run in the seventh on another RBI double from Dennison, but Blair flew out deep to left to finish things.
“The thing I’m most proud of with those kids, they never quit,” Ricer said. “They were resilient, they gave it everything they’ve got, they just ran out of gas. I don’t want to take anything away from Logan because that’s a great ball club over there. They did what they were supposed to do and, unfortunately, early on, we didn’t.”
Dennison doubled three times in four at-bats for Fairmont Senior with Dominic Viani going 2 for 4. Ramey (2 for 3), Lowe (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Aiden Slack (2 for 3) each had multi-hit outings for the Wildcats.