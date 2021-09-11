WAYNE – Breaking a lengthy losing streak against a conference opponent isn’t supposed to be easy.
It certainly wasn’t easy for Logan.
The Wildcats raced to a 19-0 halftime lead and 27-8 lead midway through the third period, before holding off a furious Wayne rally to defeat the host Pioneers, 27-20.
The win broke a streak of 11 straight Wayne wins in the series. It was the first win over the Pioneers for Logan since 1943.
A fourth down Wayne pass from the Wildcat 20 with under 90 seconds to play fell incomplete, setting off a celebration on the Logan sideline.
The Wildcats (3-0) certainly looked the part of an unbeaten early on. Jordan Hayes threw for 196 yards and three TD’s in the first half, including two to Carson Kirk as Logan led 19-0 at the break.
Even after Wayne’s Kobe Vanhoose returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a score, Logan immediately answered with Hayes scoring on a 3-yard run and a 27-8 advantage with 7:49 left in the third.
That’s when Wayne settled in and began marching. Grady Spradlin capped the ensuing drive with a 5-yard scoring run just under six minutes later.
Landon Wolfe picked off a Hayes pass early in the fourth quarter, then on fourth down, Vanhoose broke loose for a 48 yard scoring run to cut the Logan lead to one score with 8:09 left.
After forcing a punt, Wayne started driving again, advancing from its own 26 yard line to the Logan 20 with about a minute remaining. But a fourth down rollout pass fell harmlessly to the ground, giving the Wildcats the win.
Hayes was 14 of 27 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns for the night. He was intercepted once.
Kirk had five catches for 103 yards and TD’s of 47 and 30 yards, all in the first half.
Aiden Slack had four grabs for 63 yards, including a 27-yard TD catch.
Dawson Maynard had two catches for 36 yards. Garrett Williamson had two grabs for 31 yards. Kolton Goldie had one catch for 19 yards.
Hayes led the Logan ground game with nine rushes for 54 yards, including a 4-yard score. Goldie had seven carries for 38 yards. Slack rushed three times for 15 yards. Maynard had two carries for 14 yards.
Slack led the Logan defense with nine tackles.
Bryce Davis and Goldie each had seven tackles, while Kirk had five stops.
Cameron Allred and Chance Maynard each had 4 ½ tackles. Brayden Chambers closed out with four tackles, while Landon Adkins had 3 ½ stops. Noah McNeely had three tackles.
Maynard, Tristen Burgess and Brennan Goff contributed one tackle each.
Williamson added a fumble recovery. Slack caused a fumble. Kirk and Ryan Roberts each had an on-side kick recovery.
Vanhoose led Wayne (1-2) with 87 yards on 11 carries.
Logan is scheduled to play at Liberty-Raleigh next Friday night.
– Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins contributed to this report.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (3-0, 2-0):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game