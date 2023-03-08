Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan Wildcats began Class AAA Region IV Section 2 tournament play last Tuesday night by scoring a 67-46 home win against Wayne.

However, they traveled to Scott for the sectional title game on Friday night and lost 62-59 in overtime thanks to a miracle half-court buzzer beater from the Skyhawks’ Isaac Setser.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia

