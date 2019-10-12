LOGAN -- Jordan Hayes threw for four touchdowns and freshman Aiden Slack was the recipient of three of them as the Logan High School football team blanked Corridor G rival Scott 35-0 on Friday night in the annual homecoming game at Logan's Wills-Nisbet Stadium.
With the win, Logan tasted victory for the first time this season, improving to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the Cardinal Conference. Scott, which beat Wayne last week, dropped to 1-5, 1-4.
Hayes threw strikes of 13, 27 and 47 to Slack and added a fourth touchdown on a 73-yard hookup with Cameron Hensley on the second play of the game. Dawson Maynard scored Logan's fifth and final touchdown on a 4-yard TD run in the game's closing minutes.
Erin Gore was crowned at halftime as the Logan High School homecoming queen. Braydon McClung was named Mr. Wildcat.
Logan is open next week and returns to action on Friday, October 25 at home against county rival Chapmanville.
Chapmanville (3-3) was idle on Friday. The Tigers host Wayne next Friday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Man (6-0), undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA, was also idle on Friday. The Hillbillies are slated to host Wyoming East next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Look for more on Friday's Logan-Scott game in this coming Wednesday's Logan Banner print edition.
