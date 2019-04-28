LOGAN — It was a couple of good days of tennis for the Logan High School netters.
Both the Logan High School boys and girls tennis teams finished runner-up in the Cardinal Conference Championships, which was held at LHS and also the Chief Logan State Park Recreation Center.
On Thursday, the Logan girls took second in the conference meet, which was held outdoors at the Logan High School tennis courts.
Logan's Kenzie Scott was the No. 4 singles champion, defeating Winfield in a tie breaker.
The LHS girls tied for Winfield for the conference title but the Generals were declared champions because of more championship matches won.
Also on the Logan girls' team are: RaeAnne Reed, Savannah Baisden, Hannah Thompson, Brooke Ooten and Lainey Trent.
On Friday, rain moved the league championship matches indoors at the Rec Center.
Herbert Hoover won the boys' conference championship as Logan was second.
The Logan boys' team consists of Jackson Akers, Luke Jeffrey, William Stanley, Kolby Kinney, Sam Adkins and Chase Ooten.
This year's regional tennis tournament is scheduled to run May 2-3 at the LHS tennis courts.
"This is the third year that we've been the host," Logan tennis coach Justin Turner said. "The tournament brings in over 150 high school tennis athletes along with their families. This boosts the local economy from local restaurants, hotels and more being utilized."
A total of 14 teams will be sending its tennis athletes to the regionals.
Other than host Logan, others include Chapmanville Regional, Lincoln County, Logan, Mingo Central, Point Pleasant, Nitro, Poca, Ravenswood, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, Huntington St. Joseph and Winfield.
"Each players has a chance to move on to the Class AA/A WVSSAC Tennis State Tournament held this year at Coonskin Park on May 9-11," Turner said.
Turner said the indoor courts at the Rec Center will be used in case of inclement weather.
"If it rains the teams thankfully we have the use of the Chief Logan Recreation Center for the indoor tennis courts available at all times," he said.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.