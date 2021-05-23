LOGAN – It was a good day for the Logan High School girls' tennis team on Thursday at the LHS tennis courts as the Lady Cats won the Cardinal Conference championship.
Logan rolled to victory and topped its other eight league foes to win the title on a very hot day on the island as temperatures soared into the low 90s.
The team is comprised of Hannah Thompson, Savannah Baisden, Riley Moore, Brooke Ooten, Ana Adkins, and Madison Haugen.
Logan won in the team standings with 17 points. Chapmanville was second and Herbert Hoover third.
Thompson defeated Lauren Workman of Chapmanville to win the No. 1 girls' singles championship match..
Baisden, also of Logan, was a winner over Chapmanville's Jill Blevins in the No. 2 singles final.
Logan's Moore won the No. 3 singles crown with a victory over the Tigers' Emma Bryant.
Herbert Hoover's Madison Harper won in No. 4 singles by topping Chapmanville's Carmen Mahon.
Thompson and Baisden of Logan took the No. 1 doubles crown by defeating Emma Whittaker and Julia Chambers of Chapmanville.
The Tigers' Bryant and Mahon won the No. 2 doubles championship with a win over Moore and Brooke Ooten of Logan.
Herbert Hoover's Caroline Dysart and Kara Blount defeated Logan's Adkins and Haugen by a 9-7 score to take the No. 3 doubles title.
On the boys' side, Logan made it sweep on Friday as the the Wildcats followed in the girls' footsteps by winning the Cardinal title.
Logan won in the team standings by a single point over Nitro. Winfield was third with nine points.
Nitro's Morgan Mann took the No. 1 boys' singles crown by downing Nick Walters of Winfield.
Logan's Riley Reed won in No. 2 singles by topping Mitchell Proper of Winfield.
Russell McClanahan of Nitro beat Luke Jeffrey of Logan in the No. 3 singles.
Winfield's Will Rice was a winner over Nitro's John Holroyd in the No. 4 boys' singles final.
Hoover's Jacob Swecker and Landon Persinger defeated Reed and Jeffrey in the No. 1 doubles.
The No. 2 doubles went to Jackson Akers and Sam Adkins of Logan, who downed Nitro's McClanahan and Holroyd.
In the No. 3 doubles, Logan's Will Stanley and Chase Hatfield was a winner over Nitro's Joseph Chandler and Brayden Price.
Logan is coached by Justin Turner and assisted by Chad Akers and Michelle Akers.
"This is the first time that I can recall both our boys and girls teams have won the Cardinal Conference together in the same season," Turner said. "Each of them put the work in during the off-season and it’s paying off. While winning the Cardinal Conference was great we move on to our next goal of winning a regional championship and moving on to the state tournament with the ultimate goal of a state title. Right now, I feel we are focused and hopefully in stride to keep moving forward in the post season. Speaking on behalf of our coaching staff with Chad and Michelle Akers we thank the community for coming out to support our team, we are very proud of our players and look forward to what's to come for Logan High School tennis."
Logan will also host the upcoming Class AA/A Region 4 tennis tournament, which is slated to run May 26-28. Action begins on May 26 at 4 p.m. On May 27-28, first serve times are scheduled for 8 a.m.
Cardinal Conference Girls Tennis Championships
May 20
At Logan
1 S - Hannah Thompson (L) d. Lauren Workman (C)
2 S - Savannah Baisden (L) d. Jill Blevins (C)
3 S - Riley Moore (L) d. Emma Bryant (C)
4 S - Madison Harper (HH) d. Carmen Mahon (C)
1 D - Hannah Thompson/Savannah Baisden (L) d. Emma Whittaker/Julia Chambers (C)
2 D - Emma Bryant/Carmen Mahon (C) d. Riley Moore/Brooke Ooten (L)
3 D - Caroline Dysart/Kara Blount (HH) d. Ana Adkins/Madison Haugen (L)
Girls Team Standings
Logan - 17
Chapmanville - 12
Herbert Hoover - 9
Winfield - 5
Nitro - 4
Sissonville - 0
Scott - 0
Cardinal Conference Boys Tennis Championships
May 21
At Logan
1 S - Morgan Mann (N) d. Nick Walters (W)
2 S - Riley Reed (L) d. Mitchell Proper (W)
3 S - Russell McClanahan d. Luke Jeffrey (L)
4 S - Will Rice (W) d. John Holroyd (N)
1 D - Jacob Swecker/Landon Persinger (HH) d. Riley Reed/Luke Jeffrey (L)
2 D - Jackson Akers/Sam Adkins (L) d. Russell McClanahan/John Holroyd (N)
3 D - Will Stanley/Chase Hatfield (L) d. Joseph Chandler/Brayden Price (N)
Boys Team Standings
Logan - 15
Nitro - 14
Winfield - 9
Herbert Hoover - 8
Chapmanville - 1
Sissonville - 0
Scott - 0