LOGAN - There was no shortage of energy and excitement on Friday night at Willie Akers Arena.

Logan (#5 in Class AAA) and Chapmanville (#3 in Class AA) renewed their cross-county rivalry, and this time it was the host Wildcats who emerged victorious by a final score of 48-39 in front of a packed house, avenging a 70-64 overtime loss to CRHS at Danny Godby Gym on January 13.

