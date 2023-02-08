LOGAN — On Friday night, two ranked Class AAA teams in No. 5 Scott and No. 7 Logan battled it out at Willie Akers Arena in downtown Logan.
The host Wildcats avenged a 68-59 loss to the Skyhawks in Madison on Jan. 20 by returning the favor and winning a 59-55 thriller in front of an electric crowd.
Scott led 6-3 in the early going, and they controlled the majority of the first quarter.
The Skyhawks led 12-7 with 3:08 left in the frame after buckets from Reece Carden and Jayden Sharps, but Logan came back with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 12-all with 1:21 left in the first.
However, Scott once again scored five unanswered thanks to consecutive baskets from Isaac Setser. The visitors led 17-12 going into the second quarter.
A layup from the Wildcats’ Scotty Browning made it an 18-16 contest early in the second period, but a 7-0 Scott run ensued which was capped off by a bucket from Sharpes, and the Skyhawks led 25-16 with 3:06 left in the first half.
The momentum immediately shifted back in Logan’s favor afterward. The Cats went on an 8-0 advantage thanks to eight straight points from Browning, and the home team went into the intermission down by only a point at 25-24.
It was a back-and-forth affair for much of the third quarter as neither team could break away from the other. Scott led 28-27 in the early stages of the frame, but Logan came back with a 5-0 run to lead 32-28.
The game was tied 37-37 later on before Logan went on a 6-0 run to lead 43-37 with 1:45 left in the third stanza. The Skyhawks inched closer, though, as a layup from Lincoln Byrnside with 29 seconds remaining in the quarter brought Scott to within two at 43-41.
The Wildcats led 45-41 going into the final quarter as Browning was fouled with 1.2 seconds left in the third and knocked down both shots from the charity stripe.
The Skyhawks opened the fourth frame on fire with a 7-0 run and a 48-45 lead with 6:05 left in the ballgame via baskets from Carden, Setser, and Kadin Clemons, but four made foul shots from Logan’s Derek Browning pushed the Wildcats back into the lead at 49-48 with 4:33 left.
A layup from Scott’s Owen Adkins put them up 52-50 with 2:03 remaining, but a jumper from Logan’s Jarron Glick tied things up again at 52-52 with 1:42 left in the contest.
The Cats regained the lead at 54-52 with 1:05 left after a basket from Julius Clancy. Then, with 48 seconds on the game clock, Carden was fouled for the Skyhawks but missed the first shot of a one-and-one, and Logan kept their lead.
Derek Browning was fouled and sent to the line with 18.6 seconds left where he knocked down both shots to increase Logan’s advantage to 56-52, but Scott’s Tyler Walls went right back to the other end of the floor and buried a three to bring the Skyhawks to within one at 56-55 with 9.1 seconds remaining.
Then, Scotty Browning was fouled with 8.6 seconds left and hit one of two shots to make it a 57-55 Wildcat lead.
The visitors raced back down to the other end with a chance to tie or take the lead down 57-55, but Adkins was called for a travel with three seconds left in the game, much to the delight of the Logan faithful which was going crazy with excitement after the call.
Scotty Browning went to the free throw line once again with 1.6 seconds left and put the game on ice with two successful shots, sending Logan to a hard-fought 59-55 win.
Logan head coach Zach Green said after the game that this was a big win for his squad when it comes to sectional seedings as well as the Wildcats chances at getting the top seed in their section which would give them home-court advantage.
“It’s a big win,” Green said. “Obviously the rivalry between us two is big, too. Playing in front of these crowds is great. Atmosphere is great. I think it was a really big win for our team tonight. Through all the adversity we’ve been through, it was a great win.”
Green then talked about what it meant to him personally to beat a rival like Scott. He played for the Skyhawks and then transferred to Logan.
He said that, in his seven years coaching at Logan, the matchup against Scott means more to him than any other game the Wildcats play.
The Logan skipper believes this win will give his players confidence as the season progresses, and he also pointed out that his team still notched the win despite missing three or four players while Scott had everybody healthy.
“We have some huge, huge games coming up,” Green said. “We have Fairmont on Monday who’s number two in the state. Big, athletic, we already played them once and they beat us pretty good. And then Friday, we have another rivalry game against Chapmanville.”
“I think it’s definitely a confidence booster for our guys, I think for our young guys, to be able to understand that they can be on the floor for 30 minutes a game and us still win, it’s a huge boost of confidence for those guys,” Green continued. “I’m proud of them, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Scott head coach Shawn Ballard said that the Skyhawks simply have to get back to playing their style of basketball. He also mentioned that they’ve had injuries but are starting to get guys back.
Ballard admitted that his team’s chemistry isn’t quite where it was early in the season when they were fully healthy due to guys coming in and out and role changes.
However, one positive that Ballard saw out of his team despite the defeat Friday night was their effort.
“We’re disappointed with the outcome, but we weren’t disappointed with the effort,” Ballard said. “They played hard. We did a lot of good things. Some guys did some things tonight that hopefully we can build on and continue to get better leading into the postseason. It’s not the wins and losses right now. It’s just us getting to play our best basketball.”
Scott was back in action the very next night on Saturday against Pike County Central in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse, so Ballard knew they didn’t have a chance to fret over the loss at Logan.
“We have two games in the next three days, so there’s no time to dwell on it,” Ballard said Friday night. “We learn from it. Right now, or focus has to move on to play a good Pike Central team tomorrow, then we turn around and play Robert C. Byrd on Monday. We don’t have to dwell on this one. We have to get back to work.”
“Not necessarily worry about the outcome of this game, but the things that we’re not doing right that we have to improve on to be playing our best basketball,” Ballard continued. “We think we’re going to contend for a state championship. Our goals haven’t changed. We have to be playing better to beat the best of the best teams.”
Logan upped their record to 10-8 with the win over Scott, and the Skyhawks bounced back with a 65-53 win over Pike Central on Saturday to improve their overall record to 11-7.
The Wildcats will be on the road Monday night at Fairmont Senior in a 6 p.m. tipoff, and Scott is back in action on Monday at 1 p.m. against Robert C. Byrd.
Individual scoring
Logan: Scotty Browning 25, Derek Browning 22, Julius Clancy 10, Jarron Glick 2
Scott: Jayden Sharps 16, Reece Carden 13, Isaac Setser 9, Tyler Walls 6, Owen Adkins 6, Kadin Clemons 5