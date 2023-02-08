Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan High’s Derek Browning softly lays in two points on a layup in the Wildcats’ win over Scott last week.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

LOGAN — On Friday night, two ranked Class AAA teams in No. 5 Scott and No. 7 Logan battled it out at Willie Akers Arena in downtown Logan.

The host Wildcats avenged a 68-59 loss to the Skyhawks in Madison on Jan. 20 by returning the favor and winning a 59-55 thriller in front of an electric crowd.

