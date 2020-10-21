LOGAN — The Logan High School football team will only have one day to get ready for its next opponent this weekend.
But after being in quarantine for two weeks, the Wildcats will take it.
The Logan football program was shut down back on Oct. 9, just hours before its scheduled home game with Westside as a Wildcat player, showing no symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19.
Logan was not able to play Westside and then had two more games canceled — second meetings with Tug Valley on Oct. 16 at home and another home contest with county rival Chapmanville on Oct. 23.
With yellow status on Saturday’s statewide color-coded map and with the quarantine over, the Wildcats were given the go-ahead to play for this coming Friday night.
Logan was able to find an opponent quickly, Class A Richwood, and the two teams are scheduled to meet on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Richwood High School football field.
It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Logan goes into the game with an 0-2 mark, losses to Chapmanville (20-6) and Tug Valley (22-12).
The Richwood Lumberjacks are 1-6.
Richwood last played on Friday, Oct. 16 in a 64-12 loss at Greenbrier West. The only win to date for the Lumberjacks was a 48-0 blanking at Hundred on Sept. 18.
Richwood also has losses to Tolsia (32-0), Sherman (40-27), Pocahontas County (35-26), Tygarts Valley (62-13) and Grafton (33-12) this season.
Logan will not be allowed to practice until Friday.
The Wildcats will then have to make the more than three hour trip to Richwood on Saturday.
It’s not an ideal situation, but Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said he’s happy to play a game.
“We can’t practice until Friday,” Sheppard said. “But we are at the point now to where we have to get games in. We have to do what we have to do.”
It’s been a rough season for the Wildcats, which, along with county rivals Chapmanville and Man, started practice two weeks late due to Logan County’s red status back in late August.
Then after the WVSSAC wiped out Week 1 of the season, taking out the annual Logan/Man game, the Wildcats had games canceled against Sissonville, Mingo Central and Poca/Tug Valley in the next three weeks.
Logan was able to get in the Chapmanville and Tug Valley games on Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, but then saw three more games canceled up until now.
“It was tough not being able to play at the beginning of the season and then the day that we had to shut down we had to shut down three hours before we were supposed to play Westside,” Sheppard said. “It’s been tough. There’s no other way to describe it and every time we’ve started back up it’s like we are starting back over. In the Chapmanville game we only practiced one day and then we had to turn around and play. It makes it hard.”
Sheppard said he was glad to get the game with Richwood.
“It’s a long trip and we kind of got this going at the spur of the moment,” he said. “As soon as the map came out we got the game scheduled. We were supposed to play Chapmanville again on Friday and we had tried to get that game for Saturday but with the way things are going you have to take what you can get really fast because other teams are looking for other games too. You have to go ahead and schedule somebody.”
Following the Richwood game, Logan has three more games scheduled — Oct. 30 at home against Wayne, Nov. 3 at Scott and Nov. 6 at home against Herbert Hoover.
The Scott game, on a Tuesday night, was recently added.
Teams not making the playoffs also have the option of scheduling more games going deeper into November.
“The players are disappointed a little bit. They are wanting to play. I’ve been talking to them on social media and that’s the only way we have been able to talk to them being in quarantine,” Sheppard said. “We have added the Scott game and that will be away.”
Logan came into the season hoping to turn things around after last year’s 1-9 campaign.
The Wildcats had many skilled position players and starters back from last year’s squad, including quarterback Jordan Hayes, wideout Aiden Slack, running back Kolton Goldie and a host of others.
“We had a real chance to be pretty good this year it’s just been real hard to get anything going,” Sheppard said. “The Chapmanville game we got rushed into playing. The Tug Valley game we had thought we were going to be playing them later so we were rushed there. It’s been very tough. The good thing is that we still do have a lot of young players and this year will get us a good look at getting more of our younger players some playing time. We have three sophomores starting on the offensive line. At least we got a good look at our future. On the offensive side of the ball the only senior starter that we have is Corey (Townsend).”