Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN - Logan is playing their best baseball of the year, and it continued to show on Saturday as the Wildcats rolled Chapmanville for the second time this week in a 17-7 win to claim the Class AA Region IV Section II title.

They didn't just win any section, but a tough one at that. Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said that they won what is, in his opinion, the toughest section in the state.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Recommended for you