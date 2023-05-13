LOGAN - Logan is playing their best baseball of the year, and it continued to show on Saturday as the Wildcats rolled Chapmanville for the second time this week in a 17-7 win to claim the Class AA Region IV Section II title.
They didn't just win any section, but a tough one at that. Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said that they won what is, in his opinion, the toughest section in the state.
"I think there's four teams coming out of here that could make it to the state tournament in our section and make a great run for a title," Gertz said. "Very proud of the kids."
An RBI triple by Brody Dalton and an RBI single from Trey Butcher put the Tigers up 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but that momentum didn't last long for CRHS.
Logan put a four spot on the board in the home half of the first after Ryan Roberts drove in a run with a single, Ivan Miller hit a sacrifice fly and Konner Lowe plated two more runs with a single of his own. The Cats led 4-2 after one.
The Blue and Gold led 9-2 after the bottom of the third thanks to RBI base knocks by Cole Blankenship and Jake Ramey, an error that allowed Jarron Glick to score, and two wild pitches that plated Blankenship and McCormick Ilderton.
Logan sent four more runners home to score in their half of the fourth frame, and the result was a 13-2 lead for the Cats.
Chapmanville put three runs on the scoreboard in the fifth inning and two in the sixth, but it was too little, too late as the home team responded with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth on the way to a 17-7 victory.
Roberts (3-5, two RBI) and Dawson Maynard (3-4) both had a double for Logan. Ramey went 2-3 with an RBI, and Lowe was 2-2 with three RBI of his own. Blankenship (one RBI) and Drew Berry (two RBI) each hit safely once. Miller was 0-1 but picked up an RBI.
Maynard pitched for the Wildcats and got the win, tossing three innings with two strikeouts without giving up a walk. He surrendered two earned runs and five hits. Roberts and Garrett Williamson both saw one frame of work and fanned two batters.
For the Tigers, Butcher was a perfect 4-4 with two RBI. Corey Johnson (one RBI) and Eli Surgoine had two hits each. Dalton went 1-3 with a triple and an RBI while Luke Knight also added a triple and went 1-4. Talan Thompson, Joey Canterbury, and Jacob Topping each had a hit and plated a run.
Braylon Moore (2.1 innings, three walks, seven ER, seven hits) was on the mound for Chapmanville and took the loss. Johnson (three walks, three ER, one hit) and AJ Motto (one walk, one ER, four hits) each pitched an inning. Dalton saw two tenths of an inning on the hill and struck out a batter.
Also on Saturday, Winfield defeated Nitro 4-2 to claim the Class AA Region IV Section I title. That means Logan and the 24-8 Generals will face off in a best-of-three regional series starting May 22 with game one at Roger E. Gertz Field.
Gertz said that the Generals have super pitching and a deep lineup as well as the fact that they put pressure on you. The Wildcats scored an 11-6 home victory over them on March 28 before traveling to Winfield on April 11 and falling 4-3.
In order to win the regional championship and get back to state, Gertz knows his team has to take it one game at a time.
"That's all you do," Gertz said. "You have three games to win two."
After the game, Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes told his players how much he appreciated all their efforts and everything they've done for the program.
He admitted that it was hard for his squad to be on the losing end of the contest.
"Especially the seniors, I just wanted to tell them how much I appreciated all their efforts and everything they've done for us and the program, and it's hard," Rakes said. "I told them everybody but one team in AA has to come have this speech. We've had a good year. We didn't get what we wanted to get out of the tournament, but one day they'll be able to look back on it with fondness and appreciate what we were able to do."
Rakes' message to his players going into this offseason is to work hard.
"We just have to continue hard work," Rakes said. "We got into some good games, and some of those guys had not played in tournament baseball. It's big, and you have to execute, and you have to be on your game at all times. I think we'll be okay. We just need to get bigger, stronger, faster, and come back at it next year."
Logan improved to 21-8 on the year with the win while Chapmanville's season came to an end at 25-6. Gertz said the Wildcats are going to add a couple of regular season games next week.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 2 0 0 0 3 2 - 7 13 5
LHS: 4 0 5 4 1 3 - 17 12 2