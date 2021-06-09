CHAPMANVILLE — The Logan High School softball team’s 2021 season came to an end with Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Chapmanville in a Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament elimination game at Chapmanville’s Ronnie Ooten Field.
Logan, which had advanced with Friday’s win over Wayne, saw its season come to a close at 8-17 overall and 2-2 in sectional play.
The Lady Cats suffered their third straight losing season going back to 2018. Logan, which had .500 seasons in 2016 and 2017, hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2015.
Chapmanville, 9-14 overall and 2-1 in the sectionals, advanced to Monday’s sectional tournament finals against Scott in a rematch of Friday’s game which the Lady Hawks won 1-0.
Sierra Cook pitched the win for Chapmanville in Saturday’s game, going the distance with 10 strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Chloe Bryant took the loss on the hill for Logan.
Emma Muncy and Makayla Tomblin were each 2-for-4 with a double to lead CRHS. Cook went 2-for-3 and Erin Adkins added a single.
Harlee Quick hit a homer and drove in two runs for Logan. Emma Elkins and Raegan Quick each added a hit.
LOGAN 20, MINGO CENTRAL 0: The Logan High School softball team steamrolled Mingo Central, 20-0, on Wednesday night in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Chapmanville to stay alive.
Logan improved to 7-16 overall on the season and 1-1 in the sectional tourney. The Lady Cats had lost 8-3 to Chapmanville in the sectional opener.
Logan’s Chloe Bryant pitched a no-hitter in the five-inning game. She hit the lead off batter then retired 15 straight batters, striking out 13.
Logan pounded out 20 hits in the game.
Harlee Quick was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while her older sister Raegan Quick was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Addison Brumfield was 2-for-3. Bryant was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Ashlyn Conley was 2-for-4 with three runs knocked in, a triple and a double. Isabella Propst was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Taylor Noe, Alera Messer, Emma Elkins, Kaitlyn Collins, Madison Adams and Rylee Conn all had singles.
Logan scored nine runs in the first inning, six in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth.
Mingo Central committed five errors in the game to none for the Lady Cats. The Miners finished 0-2 in the sectional tourney, also taking a loss to Wayne.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.