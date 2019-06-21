Editor's note: This is the third part of a five-part feature story on the Logan High School football team, which is holding summer drills in June as part of its three-week practice period.
By PAUL ADKINS
Logan Banner
LOGAN - Young and hungry.
That's how you could describe the players in the Logan High School football team's skilled positions.
With sophomore Jordan Hayes and freshman Aiden Slack likely to split time at quarterback, they will have to drop back and hand it off to someone or have someone to pass it to.
The Wildcats have some youthful talent there, and those players will have to grow up fast if Logan wants to improve on last year's 4-6 showing. At wide receiver, Logan's top returnee is junior Corey Townsend, who caught 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Top receiver Michael Hall, who reeled in 21 passes for 707 yards and eight TDs has graduated.
"We're pretty set at receiver with guys like Corey Townsend," Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "He caught some passes last year and did a good job. He started as a freshman as well so this will be his third year starting."
Sophomore receivers Korbin Bostic and Cameron Hensley also return as well as relative newcomers Sidney Chapman and Tanner Lambert.
"Cameron Hensley comes back as well and he caught a couple of passes last season," Sheppard said.
Bostic is coming back from an injury last year
"We'll also have Korbin Bostic back," Sheppard said. "He got hurt early in the season last year. He was a starter as a freshman last year and played both ways for us. But in the second game of the season he sustained a broken collar bone. He was starting at corner for us and was a starter in the slot. He's a really good player and he's very fast and he reminds you a lot of Michael Hall."
Freshman Dawson Maynard also expected to see time in the slot.
"Dawson Maynard is really similar to Korbin," Sheppard said. "We'll probably use Dawson at receiver and in the backfield also. Him and Korbin will be our speed backs."
Sheppard said Slack may also be split out wide when not playing quarterback.
"When Aiden Slack is not playing quarterback we may also move him out to receiver," he said. "He's a really good player and he can play just about anywhere. On defense, he'll also be a good safety. He may be one of the best freshman that I've seen play in the defensive backfield."
Dylan Adkins, a former Wildcat player, will also be suiting up this fall and could see time at tight end. Sheppard said.
"We haven't had Dylan Adkins in a couple of years," he said. "He's looked really impressive in the three week period. At he'll play tight end for us as well as in the backfield at H back and at inside linebacker on defense. He'll be a senior this year."
TREASURES OF TROY: In the backfield, many of those spots are open, Sheppard said, as the Wildcats continue their three-week summer practice period this month.
After a one-year hiatus, Logan welcomes back senior Troy Cowart.
Two years ago, Cowart played fullback, rushing 56 times for 492 yards with five touchdowns and tying for top tackling honors with Shawntez Matthews with 85 total stops. He also had five QB hurries, a safety, three blocked kicks, a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
Cowart expects to be a big factor for the Cats on both sides of the ball this fall.
"We have Troy Cowart at fullback," Sheppard said. "Two years ago, he tied for leading tackler as a 10th-grader so we're happy to have him back. As a running back he ran for about 500 yards and had six or seven touchdowns. He's a big kid and he's even bigger now. He's 6-2 and about 295 pounds. He's going to be hard to bring down. That's for sure. He's a load. He'll also play on the defensive line and a little bit a linebacker."
NO HATFIELDS: The Logan Wildcats will not have the services of Drew or Devin Hatfield.
The brothers played for Mingo Central last football season but transferred to Logan to play basketball for the Wildcats for the 2018-19 season.
Many had hoped the two would stick around at Logan for the 2019 football season.
That was always dangling out there, but it ended up not being the case as the Hatfields transferred back to Mingo Central and will once again play for the Miners.
Sheppard said he didn't expect the brothers to stay for the football season anyway.
"That really hasn't effected us much," Sheppard said. "To be honest with you, I really hadn't planned on having them. So we never lost them and that didn't really change anything that we do or anything that we planned on doing. We have a bunch of great receivers anyway. Not taking anything away from them but we were pretty set at receiver anyway with guys like Corey Townsend, Sidney Chapman, Tanner Lambert, Dawson Maynard, Korbin Bostic and Cameron Hensley. All of them guys will do well."
Drew Hatfield was the state's leading receiver in three categories last season in catches (84), receiving yards (1,389) and touchdown catches (21). Hatfield finished with 25 total touchdowns as he added three more on the ground and had a 75-yard kick return in the final game at Point Pleasant, a 65-36 loss to the Big Blacks in the first round of the playoffs, which ended Mingo Central's season at 8-3.
Devin Hatfield was also the recipient from Mingo Central's prolific quarterback Daylin Goad as he put up big numbers as well, catching 49 passes for 794 yards and seven touchdowns in his freshman season.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.