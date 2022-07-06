LOGAN — All three Logan County high school football squads attended their final 7v7 passing camp of the summer this past Wednesday at Logan’s Willis Nesbit Stadium.
Logan, Chapmanville and Man represented three of the eight teams to compete in the event, which also included a big man challenge.
Logan coach Gary Mullins, Chapmanville coach James Barker and Man coach Harvey Arms each spoke about what they were trying to accomplish in the final 7v7 of the summer three-week practice period.
“We’ve been going hard in this three-week practice period, and this kind of breaks the monotony of regular practice every day and gives the kids a chance to have some fun and see what they’ve got against good competition,” longtime Man coach Harvey Arms said. “I’ve always said I don’t know how much it relates to real football since there is no pressure on the quarterback. I think it does help your pass coverage some. But we are here to get what we can out of it, let the kids have some fun, and maybe learn a little bit about what we need to do in August.”
“We treat these 7v7s a lot different that some of the teams, we actually run our offense,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “Some teams run more plays geared towards 7v7, but there’s no play that we’ll run that we won’t run during the season. ... We play our normal cover 2 defense. We try to play our stuff. We also try to play a lot of guys in a few different positions so we can see what they’ve got. If we get beat we get beat, we’re just out here to get better.”
“For us, this is competitive practice,” Chapmanville coach Jimmy Barker said. “First game against Scott we played a lot of freshman and sophomores because we wanted them to see some live varsity action. We are just trying to work on us and trying to get better at what we do.”
Other teams competing in the camp were Tug Valley, Mingo Central, Scott, Westside and St. Albans.
With the three-week period now at an end, teams will rest up before the start of regular season practice Aug. 1.
Man and Logan will open the season against one another Thursday, Aug. 25, on the island in Logan while Chapmanville will open the season at home the following day against Sissonville.
