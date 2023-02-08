Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

INSTITUTE - The Logan and Chapmanville boys basketball teams both participated in this year's Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University earlier this week, but both squads came up empty handed.

The Wildcats fell 53-52 to Fairmont Senior on Monday while the Tigers were topped 74-63 by Bluefield on Tuesday.

Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter and primarily covers sports in Logan County.

