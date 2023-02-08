INSTITUTE - The Logan and Chapmanville boys basketball teams both participated in this year's Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University earlier this week, but both squads came up empty handed.
The Wildcats fell 53-52 to Fairmont Senior on Monday while the Tigers were topped 74-63 by Bluefield on Tuesday.
Fairmont Senior 53, Logan 52:
On Monday, head coach Zach Green's Logan Wildcats took on Fairmont Senior in the Par Mar Shootout at WVSU but lost a 53-52 nail biter.
Logan led 12-10 after one period and trailed 23-20 at the intermission. Fairmont led 36-33 after three quarters and then went on to notch the one point win.
Derek Browning led the way for the Cats with 16 points, one assist, one rebound and one steal. Scotty Browning scored 15 points with two assists, two steals and a rebound. Julius Clancy added 12 points along with his eight rebounds.
Jarron Glick tallied three points with three boards, an assist and a steal. McCormick Ilderton (five rebounds, one assist), Ivan Miller (five rebounds), and Gabe Workman (one assist, one steal) each had two points.
The Wildcats were outscored 34-28 in the paint by Fairmont as well as 14-6 in second chance points and 15-7 in fast break points.
As a team, Logan was 19-49 from the field for the game as well as 4-12 from downtown, good for 38.8 percent. They were 10-11 from the foul line.
The game featured six lead changes and was tied three times. Fairmont's biggest lead was eight points at the 5:00 mark of the third quarter, and Logan's biggest advantage was six points with 33 seconds left in the game.
Logan fell to a record of 10-9 with the defeat. Their next contest will be a big one as they take on county rival Chapmanville at Willie Akers Arena on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Bluefield 74, Chapmanville 63:
Like Logan, the Chapmanville Tigers dropped their matchup in WVSU's Par Mar Shootout on Tuesday as they lost by a final count of 74-63 to the Bluefield Beavers.
Chapmanville led 19-12 after one frame and was ahead 31-29 at halftime. Bluefield led 51-44 at halftime and then outscored the Tigers 23-19 in the final quarter to secure the 11 point win.
Zion Blevins led CRHS in scoring with 21 points to go along with a whopping 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. Sal Dean scored 20 points of his own with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Isaiah Smith turned in nine points with an assist. Brody Dalton added six tallies with five boards. Sam Miller scored five points, and Devon Workman notched two points with two steals and a rebound.
Chapmanville outscored Bluefield 38-32 in the paint. The two squads each had 18 second chance points while the Beavers had a 25-18 edge over the Tigers in fast break points.
Head coach Brad Napier's team shot 26-64 from the field in the contest for a 40.6 percentage. The Tigers were 4-18 from three and 7-10 from the free throw line.
The biggest lead for the Tigers was 12 points at the 1:26 mark of the first quarter. The game contained eight lead changes and was tied four times. CRHS lost despite leading for 16:42 of the game compared to Bluefield's 11:54.
Chapmanville fell to 14-2 overall on the season with the loss. Their next game is the aforementioned showdown at Logan on Friday.
Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter and primarily covers sports in Logan County.