LOGAN — The Region IV Tennis Tournament saw a lot of black and orange and gold and blue on the winner’s podium last week, as 10 members of the Logan Wildcats tennis team will be heading to the state tournament in Charleston, while the Chapmanville Tigers qualified all six members of their girls’ team in all seven positions for the first time in school history.
The Lady Tigers claimed the regional crown for the second year in a row by edging out the Lady Wildcats. At tournaments end the teams were tied 24-24 in overall matches won, but the tiebreaker went to Chapmanville who won four of the seven titles last week, with Logan claiming the other three championships.
Chapmanville Head Coach Chris Kidd said his girls showed a lot of guts to come from behind to win the championship.
“It honestly felt like déjà vu,” Kidd said. “Last year we were down to Logan by two matches with three to play and won all three to take the region. Last week at the conference finals we were down two matches with three to play and won all three to win the conference. This week was even more difficult because Logan was up by four matches with four left to play and we were able to win all four to win the region again. Logan has an amazing team, and beating them is never easy...This week said a lot about all of our kids and how tremendous tennis has grown in this county over the past decade. My girls showed a lot of guts fighting back and not giving up even when it seemed bleak...I couldn’t be prouder of my girls and boys and everything they’ve accomplished this year. To send all six girls and qualify in all seven positions for the first time in school history is an incredible feat.”
The Logan boys avenged their Cardinal Conference loss to Winfield last week by taking home the regional championship and knocking off Winfield 25-21 in overall match wins, and took home five of the seven titles, with Winfield winning the other two.
Logan Head Coach Justin Turner said he is proud of his team’s hard work, and that they are ready for the state tournament.
“Our boys’ team has and continues to work extremely hard,” Turner said. “That dedication and hard work were proven Friday in the most competitive region in the state. Our team was focused and will remain this way through the state tournament. We are set to complete our final goal of becoming state champions, something on the boys’ side that has not happened since 2003. Seniors Jackson Akers, Sam Adkins, Will Stanley, and newcomer Tristan Burgess along with juniors Riley Reed and Scotty Browning played an awesome regional tournament and we are looking for even better things once we take the courts in Charleston this week. Our girls’ team, led by senior Hannah Thompson played a great regional tournament being runner-up to a great Chapmanville team. We have some experience with our other senior Brooke Ooten as well. Junior Riley Moore and 3 freshmen Ashton McDonald, Addy Amick, and Camryn Harvey made an impression and we hope to continue that in the state tournament.”
In girls #1 doubles, the Logan team of Hannah Thompson and Riley Moore defeated Point Pleasant 8-0 and Winfield 8-4 to reach the finals, while Chapmanville’s team of Courtney Curnutte and Jill Blevins knocked off Ravenswood 8-0, and outlasted Huntington St. Joseph in the semis 9-7 to qualify both for the state tournament, but it was Logan taking the doubles title 8-0 in the finals.
In #2 doubles, Logan’s Brooke Ooten and Ashton McDonald won 8-1 against Point Pleasant, and 8-3 against St. Joe to qualify for states, and Chapmanville’s Emma Bryant and Carmen Mahon eliminated Sissonville 8-0 and Nitro 8-2 to make the state tournament. But in the final Logan took the crown 8-4 over the Tigers.
In #3 doubles, the top seeds Emily Carter and Emily Hughes of Chapmanville defeated Scott 8-1, and Winfield 8-2, while Logan’s Addyson Amick and Camryn Harvey got to the finals with 8-5 wins over Sissonville and Nitro. Chapmanville would claim the championship, and the only state tournament slot in #3 doubles with an 8-3 victory.
In #1 girls’ singles, last year’s state doubles champion and state singles runner-up Hannah Thompson of Logan knocked off Ravenswood and Winfield 8-1, while last year’s state champion from Scott Jenna Butcher defeated St. Joe 8-1, and fought through a tough semifinal against Chapmanville’s Curnutte 8-5. Thompson would claim the regional title this time over Butcher with an 8-1 win. Curnutte of Chapmanville also qualified for the state tournament in #1 singles with an 8-1 win over Point Pleasant, and an 8-4 win over Winfield.
In #2 singles, Blevins of Chapmanville coasted by Sherman 8-0, and Winfield 8-3, while Moore from Logan breezed to an 8-1 win over Point Pleasant and an 8-2 win over Nitro to qualify both for the state tournament. The finals were another tight affair, as had been the other three meetings between the two this season, but Blevins was able to outlast Moore in a grueling 9-7 final to take the title.
In #3 singles, Bryant of Chapmanville eliminated Sherman 8-1 and was leading 3-0 in her semifinal against Point Pleasant when Bryant’s opponent succumbed to an injury and retired from the match. Logan’s Ooten reached the finals by winning 8-2 against St. Joe, and 8-5 versus Nitro to send both Bryant and Ooten to the state tournament. In the finals, though, it was Bryant who came out on top with an 8-2 victory.
In #4 singles, Mahon of Chapmanville won 8-0 against Point Pleasant before claiming an 8-3 win in the semis over Nitro. Logan’s McDonald romped her way to the finals with an 8-1 win over Scott, and then an 8-0 victory over Winfield. In the finals, with only one spot open in the state tournament for this position, it was Mahon edging out McDonald in a phenomenal final 8-6 to go to states.
On the boys’ side, in #1 doubles Logan’s Jackson Akers and Riley Reed knocked off Sherman 8-0 and Chapmanville’s Colson Vance and Ethan Smith 8-4 to face Ravenswood for the title, and Akers and Reed bullied their way to an 8-3 win to go into states as one of the top teams.
In #2 doubles, the team of Sam Adkins and Tristan Burgess of Logan blew past Man and Point Pleasant with 8-1 and 8-2 wins to face Winfield in the finals. After falling to the Generals in the conference finals last week, Logan flipped the result this time around with an 8-5 victory to win the region.
In #3 doubles, Will Stanley and Scotty Browning for Logan got by St. Joe 8-0, before grinding out a tough 8-6 win over Winfield in the semis. In the finals, Stanley and Browning would defeat Ravenswood 8-4 to take the only spot in the state tournament out of this division.
In #1 singles, Akers of Logan qualified for the state tournament with an 8-1 win over Point Pleasant. The semifinals and finals saw incredible tennis from the remaining four players, as Ravenswood would defeat St. Joe 9-8 (7-4), Winfield would edge out Akers 9-8 (7-4), and in the finals, Winfield would knock off Ravenswood 9-8 (7-3) to claim the championship.
In #2 singles, Logan’s Reed would eliminate Sherman 8-0, and hold off Ravenswood 8-5 in the semis before facing Winfield in the finals. Reed had fallen all three times against the undefeated Will Rice of Winfield, but this time the story was different, as Reed was able to blast his way to an 8-5 victory for Logan.
In #3 singles, Logan’s Adkins pummeled Sherman and Point Pleasant 8-0 to qualify for the state tournament, and faced Winfield in the finals, whom he had also lost to at the conference tournament a week earlier. Adkins was able to turn things around and win the title 8-5.
In #4 singles, Stanley of Logan knocked off St. Joe 8-1, and Chapmanville’s Chase Bumgarner 8-2 in the semifinals, but came up one match shy of the state tournament, as he fell in a tight final to Winfield 8-6.
The AA/A state tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday this week at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex with play beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.