HUNTINGTON — The Logan High School cheerleaders came close in Saturday’s state cheerleading competition at Marshall University’s Henderson Center in Huntington, taking second place in the Class AA division. Man was seventh in Class AA, while Tug Valley won its third straight Class A state title.
Bridgeport was the Double-A state champions, while Wheeling Park was the state champs in Triple-A.
Bridgeport finished with 356.02 points, a shade under five points ahead of Class AA state runner-up Logan, which had 351.4 points.
Lincoln (342.4) was third, Cardinal Conference member Winfield (338.92) was fourth, Oak Hill (319.9) fifth, Fairmont Senior (295.2) sixth and East Fairmont (283.12) eighth.
Tug Valley dominated the Single-A competition, finishing with 351.8 points en route to a 3-peat.
Midland Trail was a distant second place with 317.52 points. Tolsia (315.2) was third, while Weirton Madonna (311.6) was fourth, Wheeling Central (300.35) fifth, South Harrison (280.05) sixth, Moorefield (247.10) seventh and Webster County (235.92) eighth.
Wheeling Park won in Class AAA with 349.5 points. Jefferson (339.4) was second, George Washington (327.65) third, Brooke (323.3) fourth, Beckley Woodrow Wilson (297.42) fifth, Hurricane (289.7) sixth, Musselman (287.5) seventh and Parkersburg (263.2) eighth.