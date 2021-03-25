Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan High School cheerleading team was the Class AA state runners-up during the WVSSAC's state cheer competition held on March 20 at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University at Huntington. The team is coached by Alice Akers. Team members are: Seniors Kenzie Akers, Carlee Pack and Arianne Milton; juniors Halle Keene, Hanna Justice and Chloe Harry; sophomores Anna Holstein, Chloe Smith, Kenna Ooten, Jaylen Gillman, Jenna Tomblin and Ana Adkins, and freshmen Madi Thompson and Te’Lyn Napier.

