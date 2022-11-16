Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan High’s Dawson Maynard is surrounded by family and coaches as he signs to play at the next level for Radford University.

 Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner

LOGAN COUNTY — Last week, student athletes across the state had the opportunity to sign letters of intent to their respective colleges.

Logan county had two baseball players make their decisions on Nov 9.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

