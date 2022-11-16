LOGAN COUNTY — Last week, student athletes across the state had the opportunity to sign letters of intent to their respective colleges.
Logan county had two baseball players make their decisions on Nov 9.
Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton signed his letter of intent to attend and further his baseball career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Dalton had originally committed to the Mountaineers back in July.
Dalton got a lot of notoriety after he was given the opportunity to play in summer leagues all over the east coast. Last summer Dalton spent time with the Rawlings Stars, a showcase team in South Carolina.
“My parents and grandparents sacrificed a lot of time, and I cannot thank them enough,” said Dalton. “My mom and dad would drive or fly to wherever I was playing just to come watch — Wherever I was, my family was too — Those are memories I will cherish forever.”
Dalton didn’t shy away from his excitement on being able to extend his baseball career at his dream school.
“Having an opportunity to play at the next level is a blessing — When coach Mazey gave me the opportunity to play at WVU, it was no question as to where I was going.”
Head coach, Josh Rakes is fortunate to be able to build his team around Brody. “He is our center piece among the team — He has been a tremendous leader all across the board for us,” said Rakes.
Last season, Dalton led the Tigers in hits, home runs and RBIs.
“He seriously puts the work in on top of being a standout three-sport athlete — We couldn’t be happier than what he has done for us,” Rakes added.
Dalton signs as a catcher and outfielder for the Mountaineers.
Next, Logan’s baseball standout, Dawson Maynard signed his letter to attend Radford University under coach Alex Guerra. Maynard committed to the Highlanders just before the school year started.
Maynard has been a major key to Logan’s success in recent years. Maynard sees action all over the field at third base, short stop, and pitcher. He has been nothing but dependable throughout his career at Logan and hopes to build on that at Radford.
During Dawson’s sophomore season he earned the Cardinal Conference player of the year award and made the WV All-State team as a captain. He also received other offers from Penn State, GA, Bluefield State College, and CCBC, Dundalk.
Head Coach of the Wildcats, Kevin Gertz didn’t hold back in praising one of his top performers on the diamond.
“He never stops working on his craft,” said Gertz. “When everyone else is out playing one or two other sports, Dawson is in the weight room or in the batting cages perfecting his abilities.”
Dawson helped the Wildcats from the mound to take back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.
“He is honestly our best pitcher — our team feeds off his energy and whenever he is playing well, we all play well,” added Gertz.
Maynard has ability to play third base as well as shortstop for the Wildcats. Dawson has been one of the most elite players ever since stepping into the high school scene.
“Knowing your hard work is paying off is a great feeling,” said Maynard. “The process of recruiting is challenging and super stressful — the constant work you put in to get attention and then traveling to play is tough, but it was worth every minute of it.”
Both athletes understand that their positions they have now as their communities gather behind them in support of their achievements.
“Whenever I was younger, there were high school guys I looked up too and wanted to be like,” said Dalton.
Maynard hopes he can show the younger kids that dreams really can come true.
“No matter how big their dreams are, it just goes to show that if you make the right choice and put the work in — then your opportunity will come,” said Maynard.
Both Dalton and Maynard plan to embark on their journeys to the next level after they graduate in 2023.