LOGAN — As local squads enter the midpoint of the 2022 high school football season, each have tasted success.
For Logan and Man, it was another successful night, but Chapmanville has now dropped two games in consecutive weeks.
LOGAN — As local squads enter the midpoint of the 2022 high school football season, each have tasted success.
For Logan and Man, it was another successful night, but Chapmanville has now dropped two games in consecutive weeks.
Starting off with the Chapmanville Tigers, they faced off against Cardinal Conference foe Herbert Hoover in Chapmanville and fell by nine points by way of a 42-33 score.
The Huskies capitalized on a few takeaways from the Tigers and outlasted their tries in settling the score. It was a back-and-forth ballgame, but it was the Huskies who came out on top.
The Tigers now sit at (3-3) on the season but have further opportunities to bolster their record towards the end of the season. Chapmanville will have this week off due to having their BYE week but look ahead to Oct. 14 as they travel to Wayne to take on the Pioneers (3-3).
Next, the Logan Wildcats bounced back from their first loss of the season to Winfield and quietly took care of the Nitro Wildcats (2-4) in Logan last Friday.
It was a slow start for either team, but it was Logan who struck first. Aiden Slack put them into the end zone late in the first quarter and Nitro was never able to regain the lead.
This was more of a defensive game. Once Logan had a comfortable lead, their defense held Nitro at bay and didn’t allow them into their end zone until the fourth quarter. Logan won by a score of 17-6 putting their record at (5-1) on the season and they look to take on the undefeated Class AA No. 2 Scott (6-0) in Madison next week.
Finally, Man took care of business at home against the Buffalo Bisons by way of a 49-28 final. It was another explosive night for Man’s offense as they put up 49 points against Buffalo’s defense. This was the second week in a row that Man put up 49 points which made for impressive offensive numbers.
The Hillbillies are now (5-1) on the season. They will travel to Shady Spring next week for an away game against the Tigers.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.