CHAPMANVILLE – Class AA No. 1 Logan used a late surge to get the best of in-county rival Chapmanville on Monday night as the Wildcats came away with the win by a final score of 7-4 at Ted Ellis Field.
“Anytime Logan and Chapmanville meet you can throw the records out the window, it’s a battle at all times” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “But we found a way to win. We made some mistakes early out on the base paths and gave them three outs, but these kids didn’t quit battling. And I don’t think they’ll ever quit. But I just wish they would have come out a little bit more focused early on.”
It was a pitchers’ duel for much of the night as Chapmanville’s Jacob Topping and Logan’s Jared Burnette each kept opposing hitters off balance all game long.
After a scoreless top of the first inning the Tigers (5-4) were able manufacture a run in the bottom half of the inning as senior 2 bagger Will Kirkendoll singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a RBI single to right from Brody Dalton to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
The fans were not treated much offense was seen over the next four innings as Topping and Burnette continued to pile up the zeroes on the scoreboard as the game went into the 6th inning with the score still 1-0.
“(Jacob) Topping was unreal tonight,” Gertz said of the Chapmanville southpaw. “But Jared (Burnette) matched him pitch for pitch. He really attacked the zone for us all game long.”
In the Logan half of the sixth inning the Wildcats were able to work the bases loaded against Topping but he was still a pitch away from getting out of the jam with two outs.
However a wild pitch sent Cole Blankenship in to score and tie the game up at one apiece for Logan and left fielder Ryan Roberts followed that up with a two-run single to right as Logan took their first lead of the night at 3-1.
In the bottom half of the inning the homestanding Tigers immediately looked to answer as Trey Butcher was hit by a pitch and Kirkendoll singled to put two runners on base. Dalton followed that up with a lazy fly ball to left that was miscued by the Logan left fielder and allowed the bases to be loaded.
The Tigers were then able to work back-to-back bases loaded walks off of Logan’s Chad Burnette which sent two runs across to tie the game up at three.
Chapmanville then looked poised to take the lead as they still had the bases loaded and just one out but Andrew Farley hit a hard hit ball right to the Logan second basemen and the Wildcats turned an inning ending double play
In the ensuing top of the seventh Logan had two runners reach base via walk but Chapmanville was poised to get out of the inning unscathed as they had Garett Williamson down to his final strike with two outs. The junior delivered as he lined a clutch single into left to score both runners and give Logan the lead once again at 5-3.
Logan (8-0) would add a couple more insurance runs later in the frame as Williamson came across on a wild pitch and Konner Lowe scored after a balk by Brody Dalton to give Logan the four run lead at 7-3.
The Tigers refused to go down quietly as head coach Josh Rake’s club loaded the bases up in the bottom of the seventh and cut the Wildcat lead to 7-4 after a hard hit single by Dalton.
Logan was able to get out of the jam however as Dawson Maynard secured the save when he got Tyson Thompson to ground into a fielder’s choice to third and strand the tying run on first.
Chad Burnette was credited with the win for Logan as he pitched one inning in relief allowing one run on one hit with two walks. Jared Burnette was handed a no decision as he went 5.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Dalton was handed the loss for the Tigers as he gave up four runs on two hits with three walks and a punch-out in his one inning of work.
Topping finished with a no-decision as he limited the powerful Logan offense going six innings allowing three runs on six hits with five Ks and four walks.
Lowe paced Logan at the plate as he finished a perfect 4-4 with four singles. Kirkendoll paced the Tigers at the dish as he had three base knocks, all singles.
With the win Logan was able to remain unbeaten on the season as they improved to 8-0 while Chapmanville fell to 5-4 with the loss. The two teams are set to play again on April 27 in Logan.
Score by Innings
LHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 – 7 8 1
CRHS: 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 – 4 7 1