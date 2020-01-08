MAN — Logan’s dominance over county rival Man with Saturday night’s 78-51 win over the Hillbillies before a standing room only capacity Man Memorial Fieldhouse crowd.
Logan improved to 6-3 on the season and won for the 17th straight time over Man dating back to the 2005 season.
Man dropped to 4-1 on the season, suffering its first defeat of the 2019-20 roundball campaign.
David Early paced Logan with 29 points, hitting 3 of 3 of his free throws and canning a pair of 3-pointers. He also had two monster slam dunks.
Mitchell Hainer tossed in 16 points and a trio of 3-pointers. Garrett Williamson also broke into double digits in scoring with 10 points and hitting two treys.
Aiden Slack had eight, while Carson Kirk, Scott Browning and Chance Maynard had three points each. Noah Kirk, Cameron Hensley and Jarron Glick all had two points each.
Austin Ball led the Hillbillies with 21 points. Caleb Blevins had 10, Jeremiah Harless eight, Christian Toler seven, Hunter Anderson three and Peyton Adams two. Adams, a former Logan High School player, was going up against his former Wildcat teammates for the first time.
Logan led 22-9 after one quarter, 38-22 at the half and 56-33 after three. Man never led.
The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-2 lead early after Hainer hit a 3-pointer with five minutes to go in the opening quarter.
Early later competed an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 16-7. Williamson then scored a bucket and Early hit a jumper at it was 22-7 Logan. The rout was on.
The lead continued to grow in the second quarter.
Slack’s 3-pointer made it 30-12 and Hainer later drilled a trey as the lead increased to 33-14.
Up 38-22 at the intermission, Logan continued to pour it on in the third period.
Early’s three-point play made it 41-22. Later, a Hainer putback with 1:40 to go gave the Cats a 56-29 lead.
Logan led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter after Hainer’s 3 pushed the lead to 78-45.
Both teams then emptied their benches.
LHS was scheduled to return to action with Tuesday’s game at Wayne. Logan will then have its long awaited home opener on Jan. 14 against county rival and two-time defending state champion Chapmanville. Logan hosts Wayne on Jan. 17, taking on the Pioneers for the second time in 10 days.
Man plays at River View on Tuesday, then hosts Class AAA Riverside on Jan. 11. The Billies play at Pikeview on Jan. 15 and host Lincoln County on Jan. 17.