This is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County baseball.
LOGAN 19 POCA 1
The Logan baseball team hit the road to Poca last Monday, and the Wildcats demolished the Dots by a lopsided final score of 19-1.
Ivan Miller was 2-2 with two doubles and two RBI at the plate for Logan. Drew Berry and Cole Blankenship both went 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Aiden Slack hit safely once and had two RBI. Tanner Akers was 1-1 and drove in a run. Garrett Williamson and Chase Hatfield were both hitless but had an RBI.
Garrett Williamson pitched two innings for the Cats with two strikeouts and two walks without giving up a run or a hit. Slack (one K), Jarron Glick (one K) and Ryan Roberts (two Ks) all threw one frame.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 2 13 0 4 - 19 16 0
PHS: 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 3 2
LOGAN 7 HERBERT HOOVER 2
Logan returned home on Tuesday to face Herbert Hoover and the Wildcats won by a final of 7-2.
Aiden Slack (2-2) and Ryan Roberts (2-3, one RBI) both had a double for Logan. Dawson Maynard was 1-3 with a triple and an RBI. Ivan Miller went 1-2 with two RBI. Garrett Williamson and Jarron Glick both had a hit and drove in a run.
Konner Lowe (three innings, four Ks, two walks, no ER, one hit), Dawson Maynard (two innings, three Ks, no walks, no ER, two hits), and Miller (one inning, three Ks, one walk, one ER, three hits) pitched for the Wildcats.
Score by innings:
HHHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 - 2 8 1
LHS: 1 3 1 0 2 0 - 7 8 0
LOGAN 10 NITRO 2
After falling to Nitro 1-0 at Roger E. Gertz Field on Thursday, the Wildcats traveled to Nitro the next day and got revenge in a 10-2 drubbing.
Garrett Williamson was 3-3 at the plate for Logan with a double and an RBI. Ryan Roberts went 2-4 with a double and two RBI. Dawson Maynard was 1-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Roberts (three innings, two Ks, one walk, two ER, five hits), Maynard (two innings, four Ks, one walk), and Konner Lowe (two innings, five Ks, three walks) saw time on the mound for the Blue and Gold.
Logan is now 12-8 on the 2023 season.
Score by innings:
LHS: 2 1 0 2 5 0 0 - 10 10 0
NHS: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 5 2
CHAPMANVILLE 8 WINFIELD 4
The Tigers played host to Winfield last Monday at Ted Ellis Field and CRHS came away with an 8-4 victory.
Andrew Farley went 2-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chapmanville. Luke Knight and Brody Dalton both had two hits and drove in a run. Jacob Topping was 1-3 with an RBI.
Topping also took the hill for the Tigers and got the win, tossing 6.2 innings with 12 punchouts and four walks. He gave up one earned run and six hits.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 - 4 9 2
CRHS: 1 0 0 2 1 4 0 - 8 10 4
CHAPMANVILLE 8 SISSONVILLE 4
Head coach Josh Rakes' team hosted Sissonville on Wednesday and the Tigers picked up an 8-4 win.
Andrew Farley went 3-4 with a double, a homer and two RBI for Chapmanville. Luke Knight (2-4, one RBI) and Talan Thompson (2-4, two RBI) both had a triple. Eli Surgoine went 1-3 with a triple of his own.
Joey Canterbury (five innings, three Ks, four walks, no ER, six hits) got the win on the mound for CRHS. Farley (two innings, two Ks, no walks, one ER, one hit) was credited with the save.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 - 4 6 4
CRHS: 1 0 2 3 1 1 0 - 8 11 4
CHAPMANVILLE 8 POINT PLEASANT 5
The Tigers hosted Point Pleasant on Saturday and defeated the Big Blacks by a final count of 8-5.
Jacob Topping (2-4), Andrew Farley (1-3), Talan Thompson (1-4, one RBI), Joey Canterbury (2-3, three RBI), and Luke Knight (1-2, one RBI) each had a double for Chapmanville. Brody Dalton and Eli Surgoine both singled once and drove in a run.
Braylon Moore (5.2 innings, five Ks, four walks, one ER, six hits) pitched and got the win for the Tigers.
Chapmanville now has a record of 18-2 on the year.
Score by innings:
PPHS: 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 - 5 8 3
CRHS: 3 0 0 1 4 0 - 8 10 5
MAN 24 WESTSIDE 12
The Man baseball team hosted Westside on Wednesday at William "Tootie" Carter Field and torched the Renegades to the tune of 24 runs in a 24-12 victory.
Jace Adkins was 4-5 at the plate for the Hillbillies with a double, a grand slam, and seven RBI. Kaden Dickerson also had four hits with a double and two RBI. Bo Thompson went 2-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Hunter Gibson was 1-2 with a double and two RBI.
Braxton Messer (two innings, five Ks, one walk), Landon Cantrell (1.1 innings, two Ks, three walks), John McCoy (one inning, two Ks, four walks), and Cameron Gerace (0.2 innings, two Ks, three walks) all pitched for Man.
Score by innings:
WHS: 5 1 6 0 0 - 12 4 2
MHS: 6 0 6 12 - 24 17 4
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 8 MAN 2
The Hillbillies went to Charleston on Thursday to face the top-ranked Irish of Charleston Catholic and the hosts notched an 8-2 win.
Bo Thompson was 1-4 at the dish for Man with two RBI. John McCoy, Cameron Gerace, and Jace Adkins each had a double.
Thompson (six innings, three Ks, three walks, four ER, eight hits) pitched for the Hillbillies and took the loss.
Man is now 10-8 on the season.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 7 2
CCHS: 4 0 1 1 2 0 - 8 8 2