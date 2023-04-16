This is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County baseball.
CHAPMANVILLE 2 POCA 1
The Chapmanville baseball team hosted Poca last Monday and the Tigers won narrowly by a score of 2-1.
Luke Knight and Joey Canterbury each had two hits for CRHS. Brody Dalton (one RBI), Andrew Farley (one double), and Eli Surgoine each had one hit.
Corey Johnson took the mound for the Tigers and got the win, tossing all seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. He surrendered four hits without giving up an earned run.
Score by innings:
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 4 3
CRHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 7 1
CHAPMANVILLE 12 RIVERSIDE 2
The Tigers welcomed Riverside to Ted Ellis Field on Thursday and CRHS breezed to an easy 12-2 victory.
Riverside took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Tigers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and four in the sixth frame.
Andrew Farley hit two home runs on the day and went 2-3 from the plate with five RBI. Jacob Topping was 3-4 with a double and two RBI. Trey Butcher was 2-4 with a double of his own and an RBI. Talan Thompson was 2-3 with two RBI.
Joey Canterbury (five innings, one K, no ER, four hits) pitched and got the win for Chapmanville.
Chapmanville stands at 12-2 on the season.
Score by innings:
RHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 5 2
CRHS: 0 0 0 7 1 4 - 12 13 4
WINFIELD 4 LOGAN 3
The Logan baseball team traveled to Winfield last Tuesday and dropped a close 4-3 contest to the Generals.
Adam Baisden had the Wildcats' only hit on the day, a bunt single in the top of the second inning. Dawson Maynard and Konner Lowe each had an RBI.
Ivan Miller pitched for Logan and took the loss, going six innings with four Ks and three walks while giving up four hits without an earned run.
Logan is now 9-7 on the year after Saturday's 13-3 home win over Man.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 1 6
WHS: 1 1 0 1 1 0 - 4 4 3
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.
