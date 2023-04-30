Here is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County baseball.
LOGAN 1 SISSONVILLE 0
The Wildcats welcomed Sissonville to Roger E. Gertz Field last Monday and they defeated the visiting Indians by a final score of 1-0.
The game's only run came in the bottom of the fourth when Logan's Ivan Miller hit a sacrifice fly to score Aiden Slack.
Slack (one triple) and Garrett Williamson had the Cats' only two hits on the night.
Jarron Glick pitched a complete game five-hit shutout of Sissonville with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 1
LHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 2 0
LOGAN 9 SHADY SPRING 1
After their senior night home contest on Thursday against Tug Valley got suspended after two innings with Logan up 7-0, coach Kevin Gertz's squad hosted Shady Spring on Saturday and the Wildcats cruised to a 9-1 win.
Dawson Maynard was 2-3 at the plate for Logan with an RBI. Ryan Roberts was 1-4 with two RBI of his own and a double. Garrett Williamson went 1-3 with two RBI, and Ivan Miller was 1-3 with one RBI. Cole Blankenship was 0-2, but he also had an RBI.
Maynard (four innings, five Ks, two walks, no ER, two hits) pitched and got the win for the Wildcats. Miller (two Ks), Roberts (one K) and Jarron Glick (one K) threw one frame each.
This was a rematch of last year's Class AA semifinals in which Logan won 10-1.
Logan now stands at 16-8 on the 2023 season.
Score by innings:
SSHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 3 2
LHS: 1 5 0 3 0 0 - 9 6 1
NITRO 9 CHAPMANVILLE 6
Chapmanville hosted Nitro last Thursday, and the Wildcats came to Ted Ellis Field and upset the Tigers by a final count of 9-6.
Down 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers scored two runs to tie the game up at 6-6 and send it to extra innings. But three Nitro runs in the top of the eighth gave the visitors the victory.
Jacob Topping was 3-4 with a double and an RBI for CRHS while Brody Dalton went 2-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Andrew Farley had two base knocks with a double of his own, and Trey Butcher went 1-4 with two RBI. Luke Knight and Joey Canterbury both had a double, and Eli Surgoine hit safely once. Braylon Moore was hitless but had an RBI.
Topping (six innings, 10 Ks, six walks, two ER, five hits) pitched for the Tigers. AJ Motto (0.1 innings, two walks, three ER, one hit) took the loss.
Chapmanville is now 20-4 on the season.
Score by innings:
NHS: 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 3 - 9 7 1
CRHS: 0 0 3 0 0 1 2 0 - 6 11 4
MAN 4 SHERMAN 3
The Hillbillies hit the road to face sectional foe Sherman last Tuesday and they came away with a 4-3 win in extra innings thanks to a solo homer by Bo Thompson in the top of the tenth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Colton Miller went 2-4 at the dish for Man with a triple while Hunter Gibson also had two hits. Thompson was 1-4 with his home run and an RBI. Jace Adkins and Braxton Messer both went 1-4 with an RBI. John McCoy and Luke Haney each hit safely once.
Thompson pitched seven innings for the 'Billies with nine punchouts, two walks, one earned run and seven hits. Cameron Gerace saw three frames of work with four Ks and five walks.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 - 4 9 3
SHS: 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 7 2
MAN 12 TOLSIA 2
Man played host to another sectional opponent in Tolsia last Wednesday and the Hillbillies rolled to an easy 12-2 victory.
Jace Adkins was a perfect 4-4 at the plate for Man with three RBI. Cameron Gerace went 3-4 with a double. Colton Miller went 2-2 with two doubles and two RBI, and Kaden Dickerson was 2-4 with a double and two RBI of his own. Braxton Messer went 1-2 with a triple and two RBI. Bo Thompson was hitless but had an RBI. Hunter Gibson had one base hit.
Braydon Compton (six innings, five Ks, one walk, no ER, three hits) took the hill for Man.
Man now sports an overall record of 13-9 on the year.
Score by innings:
THS: 1 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 3 2
MHS: 3 3 0 1 2 3 - 12 13 5