Here is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County baseball.
CHAPMANVILLE 10 MINGO CENTRAL 0
The Tigers hosted Mingo Central on Thursday and Chapmanville blanked the visiting Miners by a final score of 10-0 thanks to a perfect game by pitcher Jacob Topping, who threw all five innings and fanned 13 batters.
Andrew Farley led CRHS at the dish, going 2-3 with a double and three RBI. WVU commit Brody Dalton went 1-2 with an RBI. Talan Thompson and Joey Canterbury were both hitless but drove in a run.
Score by innings:
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0
CRHS: 3 4 0 3 - 10 7 0
CHAPMANVILLE 9 GEORGE WASHINGTON 5
Chapmanville played host to George Washington on Friday at Ted Ellis Field and the Tigers handed the Patriots a 9-5 defeat.
Trey Butcher was 3-4 batting for CRHS with two doubles and three RBI. Jacob Topping went 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Brody Dalton (one double, one RBI) Talan Thompson (one double), and Andrew Farley (one RBI) each hit safely once.
Braylon Moore (three innings, four Ks, one walk, two ER, six hits) pitched for the Tigers and was credited with the win.
Chapmanville concluded the regular season with a record of 23-4. They are the top seed in this week's Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament, and on Tuesday at 6 p.m. they will host the winner of fourth-seeded Wayne and fifth-seeded Mingo Central, who play tomorrow in another 6 p.m. start time.
Score by innings:
GWHS: 0 2 0 1 1 0 1 - 5 9 3
CRHS: 1 5 0 0 1 2 - 9 10 5
MAN 10 MINGO CENTRAL 0
The Man baseball team hosted Mingo Central at William "Tootie" Carter Field on Tuesday for the first game of a doubleheader with the Miners and the 'Billies cruised to a 10-0 shutout win.
Jace Adkins was 1-2 at the plate for Man with a home run and four RBI. Cameron Gerace went 2-3 with two RBI. Bo Thompson (one RBI), John McCoy (one RBI), Braxton Messer, and Kaden Dickerson each had one hit.
Thompson tossed three innings for the Hillbillies with eight strikeouts and two walks. He didn't give up an earned run or a hit.
Score by innings:
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0
MHS: 1 2 6 1 - 10 7 0
MAN 10 MINGO CENTRAL 1
The Hillbillies rolled to another easy win against Mingo Central, 10-0, in the second game of their doubleheader on Tuesday.
Cameron Gerace was 2-3 batting for Man with an RBI. John McCoy went 1-2 with a double and an RBI. Braxton Messer (two RBI), Colton Miller (two RBI), and Kaden Dickerson (one RBI) each hit safely once.
Gerace (1.1 innings, two Ks, one walk), Braydon Compton (1.2 innings, three Ks, one walk), Miller (one inning, one K, three walks), and Messer (one inning, three Ks) all saw time on the mound for the Hillbillies.
Score by innings:
MCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 2 4
MHS: 4 5 1 0 - 10 6 1
MAN 13 WESTSIDE 3
Man traveled to Westside on Wednesday and the 'Billies breezed to another lopsided victory by a score of 13-3 over the Renegades.
Bo Thompson was 2-2 at the dish for Man with two doubles and two RBI. Hunter Gibson (three RBI) and Luke Haney (two RBI) had two base-knocks each. Colton Miller and Jace Adkins both hit safely once and drove in a run.
Cameron Gerace (five innings, six Ks, three walks, three ER, four hits) pitched for the Hillbillies.
Score by innings:
MHS: 5 3 5 0 0 - 13 11 0
WHS: 1 2 0 0 0 - 3 4 2
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 5 MAN 2
The Hillbillies returned to William "Tootie" Carter Field on Thursday for a clash with Charleston Catholic and the Irish left town with a 5-2 victory.
Cameron Gerace went 1-3 for Man with a double and an RBI. Bo Thompson, Kaden Dickerson, and Colton Miller had the team's other three hits on the evening.
Braxton Messer tossed all seven innings on the mound for the 'Billies with three Ks and three walks. He surrendered four earned runs and seven hits.
Man finished the regular season with a record of 16-11. They are the No. 2 seed in this week's Class A Region IV Section 1 tournament, and they will host the winner of third-seeded Sherman and sixth-seeded Tolsia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Score by innings:
CCHS: 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 - 5 7 2
MHS: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 - 2 4 2
LOGAN 10 HERBERT HOOVER 0
The Logan Wildcats hit the road to Herbert Hoover on Thursda, and the Blue and Gold won easily by a score of 10-0.
Jake Ramey went a perfect 3-3 at the plate for Logan with two RBI. Ryan Roberts was 2-3 with a double and two RBI while Garrett Williamson also had two hits and plated a run. Dawson Maynard (one double), Aiden Slack, Konner Lowe (one RBI), and Cole Blankenship each had a hit.
Jarron Glick pitched for the Cats and got the win, throwing three innings with five strikeouts and three walks while giving up just two hits.
Score by innings:
LHS: 2 5 0 2 1 - 10 11 1
HHHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 5
LOGAN 8 WAYNE 2
The Wildcats welcomed sectional foe Wayne to Roger E. Gertz Field on Friday and the Blue and Gold picked up an 8-2 win over the Pioneers.
Garrett Williamson was 4-4 for Logan with a double and two RBI. Aiden Slack went 3-4 with two RBI as well. Jake Ramey was 2-3 with a double and two RBI, and Cole Blankenship and Ryan Roberts (one RBI) had one hit each.
Slack (three Ks), Roberts (two Ks), and Ivan Miller (two Ks) tossed two innings each on the mound for Logan. Williamson saw one frame of work with a strikeout.
Logan wrapped up the regular season with an 18-8 overall mark. The Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament starts this week, and the Wildcats got the No. 2 seed. They will host third-seeded Scott on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Score by innings:
WHS: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 2 4 1
LHS: 3 0 0 2 0 3 - 8 13 2