HS baseball, softball
Logan County baseball,
softball schedule
Tuesday, April 9
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Logan, late
Westside at Man, late
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Scott, late
Logan at Wyoming East, late
Mingo Central at Man, late
Wednesday, April 10
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Westside, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Catholic at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 12
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. Charleston Catholic (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. George Washington (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Sissonville, 2 p.m.
Logan at Sissonville, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 15
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Scott, 5:30 p.m.