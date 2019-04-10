HS baseball, softball

Logan County baseball,

softball schedule

Tuesday, April 9

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Logan, late

Westside at Man, late

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Scott, late

Logan at Wyoming East, late

Mingo Central at Man, late

Wednesday, April 10

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Catholic at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. Charleston Catholic (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. George Washington (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Sissonville, 2 p.m.

Logan at Sissonville, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 15

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Scott, 5:30 p.m.

