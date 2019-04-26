Area schedule

Logan County baseball, softball schedule

-----

Thursday, April 25

BASEBALL

Man at Huntington St. Joe (DH), late

Westside at Logan, late

SOFTBALL

Nitro at Chapmanville, late

Man at Tug Valley, late

-----

Friday, April 26

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Belfry, Ky., at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Mount View (DH), TBA

SOFTBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.

-----

Saturday, April 27

BASEBALL

Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.

Chapmanville at Wayne, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fayetteville at Man, 1 p.m.

Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.

-----

Monday, April 29

BASEBALL

Van at Chapmanville, 6:30 p.m.

Man at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, April 30

BASEBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

-----

Friday, May 1

BASEBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Wayne at Man, 5 p.m.

-----

Saturday, May 2

BASEBALL

Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 6 p.m.

-----

Monday, May 4

BASEBALL

Man at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.

Tags