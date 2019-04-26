Area schedule
Logan County baseball, softball schedule
-----
Thursday, April 25
BASEBALL
Man at Huntington St. Joe (DH), late
Westside at Logan, late
SOFTBALL
Nitro at Chapmanville, late
Man at Tug Valley, late
-----
Friday, April 26
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Belfry, Ky., at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Mount View (DH), TBA
SOFTBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.
-----
Saturday, April 27
BASEBALL
Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.
Chapmanville at Wayne, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville at Man, 1 p.m.
Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.
-----
Monday, April 29
BASEBALL
Van at Chapmanville, 6:30 p.m.
Man at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, April 30
BASEBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
-----
Friday, May 1
BASEBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Wayne at Man, 5 p.m.
-----
Saturday, May 2
BASEBALL
Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 6 p.m.
-----
Monday, May 4
BASEBALL
Man at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.