HS baseball/softball
Logan County baseball,
softball schedule
Tuesday, April 23
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Sissonville, ppd.
Logan at Wayne, late
SOFTBALL
Winfield at Chapmanville, late
Man at Lincoln County, late
Wednesday, April 24
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Westside, 6 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Van, TBA
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Westside, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 25
BASEBALL
Man at Huntington St. Joe (DH), 4 p.m.
Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nitro at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 26
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Belfry, Kentucky, at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Mount View (DH), TBA
SOFTBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
BASEBALL
Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.
Chapmanville at Wayne, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville at Man, 1 p.m.
Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 29
BASEBALL
Van at Chapmanville, 6:30 p.m.
Man at Logan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
BASEBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 1
BASEBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Wayne at Man, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
BASEBALL
Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 4
BASEBALL
Man at Belfry, Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.