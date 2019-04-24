HS baseball/softball

Logan County baseball,

softball schedule

Tuesday, April 23

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Sissonville, ppd.

Logan at Wayne, late

SOFTBALL

Winfield at Chapmanville, late

Man at Lincoln County, late

Wednesday, April 24

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Westside, 6 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Van, TBA

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Westside, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

BASEBALL

Man at Huntington St. Joe (DH), 4 p.m.

Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nitro at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 26

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Belfry, Kentucky, at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Mount View (DH), TBA

SOFTBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

BASEBALL

Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.

Chapmanville at Wayne, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fayetteville at Man, 1 p.m.

Scott at Logan, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 29

BASEBALL

Van at Chapmanville, 6:30 p.m.

Man at Logan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

BASEBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1

BASEBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Wayne at Man, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

BASEBALL

Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 4

BASEBALL

Man at Belfry, Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.

