HS baseball/softball

Logan County baseball, softball schedule

Tuesday, April 2

BASEBALL

Nitro at Chapmanville, late

Logan at Poca, late

Huntington St. Joe at Man (DH), late

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Nitro, late

Logan at Herbert Hoover, late

Tug Valley at Man, late

Wednesday, April 3

BASEBALL

River View at Man, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

BASEBALL

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Westside at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5

BASEBALL

Wayne at Chapmanville (Daffer Tournament), 7 p.m.

Nitro at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at River View, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Poca, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Point Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. TBA (Daffer Tournament), 2 p.m.

Man at Liberty Raleigh (DH), TBA

SOFTBALL

Fayetteville at Man, 1 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Tags