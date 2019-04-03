HS baseball/softball
Logan County baseball, softball schedule
Tuesday, April 2
BASEBALL
Nitro at Chapmanville, late
Logan at Poca, late
Huntington St. Joe at Man (DH), late
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Nitro, late
Logan at Herbert Hoover, late
Tug Valley at Man, late
Wednesday, April 3
BASEBALL
River View at Man, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 4
BASEBALL
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Westside at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 5
BASEBALL
Wayne at Chapmanville (Daffer Tournament), 7 p.m.
Nitro at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at River View, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Poca, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Point Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. TBA (Daffer Tournament), 2 p.m.
Man at Liberty Raleigh (DH), TBA
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville at Man, 1 p.m.
Wayne at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.