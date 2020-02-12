High School Basketball
Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 11
BOYS
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Phelps, Kentucky at Man, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
GIRLS
Tolsia at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
GIRLS
Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.
River View at Man, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
BOYS
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
BOYS
Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Logan at Pike Central, Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
BOYS
Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
GIRLS
Logan at Independence, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
BOYS
Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington St. Joe at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
BOYS
Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.