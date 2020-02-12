High School Basketball

Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BOYS

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Phelps, Kentucky at Man, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

GIRLS

Tolsia at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

GIRLS

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

River View at Man, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

BOYS

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

BOYS

Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Logan at Pike Central, Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

BOYS

Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

GIRLS

Logan at Independence, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

BOYS

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington St. Joe at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

BOYS

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.