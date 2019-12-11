High School Basketball

2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 10

BOYS

Logan at Herbert Hoover, late.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

BOYS

Mercer Christian at Man, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Man at Phelps, Ky., 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, Dec. 13

BOYS

Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Sherman at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

BOYS

Chapmanville at Battle of the Rock (Rock Hill, S.C.), TBA

GIRLS

Logan at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

GIRLS

Tug Valley at Man, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

BOYS

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

BOYS

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

Man vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

BOYS

Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

GIRLS

Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 21

BOYS

Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

Man vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), TBA

GIRLS

Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

Friday, Dec. 27

BOYS

Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA

Pikeview at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

BOYS

Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA

Monday, Dec. 30

GIRLS

Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.