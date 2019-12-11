High School Basketball
2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule:
Tuesday, Dec. 10
BOYS
Logan at Herbert Hoover, late.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
BOYS
Mercer Christian at Man, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Man at Phelps, Ky., 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, Dec. 13
BOYS
Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Sherman at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
BOYS
Chapmanville at Battle of the Rock (Rock Hill, S.C.), TBA
GIRLS
Logan at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
GIRLS
Tug Valley at Man, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
BOYS
Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
BOYS
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
Man vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
BOYS
Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
GIRLS
Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 21
BOYS
Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
Man vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), TBA
GIRLS
Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA
Friday, Dec. 27
BOYS
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA
Pikeview at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
BOYS
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA
Monday, Dec. 30
GIRLS
Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.