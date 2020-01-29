High School Basketball
2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 28
BOYS
Chapmanville at Scott, late.
Mingo Central at Logan, late.
Mount View at Man, late.
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Poca, late.
Thursday, Jan. 30
BOYS
Man at Van, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Westside, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
BOYS
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wesley Christian, Kentucky at Logan (King Coal Classic), 7:30 p.m.
Man at River View, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Man at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
BOYS
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Parkersburg Catholic at Logan (King Coal Classic), 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
GIRLS
Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
BOYS
Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
River View at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
GIRLS
Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
GIRLS
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Man, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
BOYS
Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
BOYS
Mingo Central at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Logan vs. River View (at WV State), 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
BOYS
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Phelps, Kentucky at Man, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
GIRLS
Tolsia at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
GIRLS
Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.
River View at Man, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
BOYS
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
BOYS
Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Logan at Pike Central, Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
BOYS
Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
GIRLS
Logan at Independence, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
BOYS
Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington St. Joe at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
BOYS
Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.