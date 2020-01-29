High School Basketball

2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 28

BOYS

Chapmanville at Scott, late.

Mingo Central at Logan, late.

Mount View at Man, late.

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Poca, late.

Thursday, Jan. 30

BOYS

Man at Van, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Westside, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

BOYS

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wesley Christian, Kentucky at Logan (King Coal Classic), 7:30 p.m.

Man at River View, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Man at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

BOYS

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg Catholic at Logan (King Coal Classic), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3

GIRLS

Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

BOYS

Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

GIRLS

Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

GIRLS

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Man, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

BOYS

Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

BOYS

Mingo Central at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Logan vs. River View (at WV State), 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BOYS

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Phelps, Kentucky at Man, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

GIRLS

Tolsia at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

GIRLS

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

River View at Man, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

BOYS

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

BOYS

Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Logan at Pike Central, Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

BOYS

Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

GIRLS

Logan at Independence, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

BOYS

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington St. Joe at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

BOYS

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.