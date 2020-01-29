High School Basketball
2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School Boys Basketball Schedule (11-2, 3-1)
Dec. 14: vs. Christ Church, North Carolina (at Battle of the Rock, Rock Hill, South Carolina), L 38-47, OT
Dec. 17: *at Nitro, W 99-65
Dec. 20: ISA Osborne, Ohio (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 66-57
Dec. 21: Miller School, Virginia (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 64-61
Dec. 27: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 77-34
Dec. 28: Beth Haven Christian (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 107-48
Jan. 3: at Wheeling Park (Cancer Research Classic), W 61-48
Jan. 4: vs. Bluefield (at New River CTC Invitational at Raleigh County Armory, Beckley), W 60-50
Jan. 7: *Mingo Central, W 69-45
Jan. 11: vs. Aspire Academy, Kentucky (at Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest), W 59-51
Jan. 14: *at Logan, L 61-72
Jan. 17: *at Poca, W 45-40
Jan. 25: vs. Abingdon, Virginia, (at FCA Prep Showcase, Bristol, Virginia,) W 65-50
Jan. 28: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: *at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School Girls Basketball Schedule (12-3, 6-2)
Dec. 3: *at Herbert Hoover, W 58-45
Dec. 6: vs. Grace Christian (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), L 42-52
Dec. 7: vs. Tolsia (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), W 74-57
Dec. 9: *at Scott, W 60-38
Dec. 11: *at Mingo Central, L 64-67
Dec. 13: Sherman, W 70-35
Jan. 3: vs. Summers County (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 62-49
Jan. 4: vs. Martin County, Kentucky (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 52-49
Jan. 6: Man, W 74-38
Jan. 8: *Mingo Central, W 55-48
Jan. 9: *Scott, W 66-43
Jan. 16: *Wayne, L 72-74
Jan. 20: *Sissonville, W 62-37
Jan. 23: *at Logan, W 47-44
Jan. 27: at Sherman, W 83-48
Jan. 28: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: Tolsia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: at Man, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2019-20 Logan High School Boys Basketball Schedule (10-3, 6-1)
Dec. 10: *at Hebert Hoover, L 48-55
Dec. 17: *at Scott, W 82-66
Dec. 19: vs. Muscle Shoals, Alabama (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee), W 71-59
Dec. 20: vs. Ocala Forrest, Florida (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee), L 61-65
Dec. 21: vs. Pikeville, Kentucky (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), W 61-51
Dec. 27: vs. Beckley Woodrow Wilson (at Battle of The Armory, Beckley), L 64-72
Dec. 28: vs. George Washington (at Battle of The Armory, Beckley), W 85-82, OT
Jan. 3: *at Mingo Central, W 64-48
Jan. 4: at Man, W 78-51
Jan. 7: *at Wayne, W 78-54
Jan. 14: *Chapmanville, W 72-61
Jan. 17: *Wayne, W 91-53
Jan. 21: *at Nitro, W 66-48
Jan. 28: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31: Wesley Christian, Kentucky (King Coal Classic at Logan), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: Parkersburg Catholic (King Coal Classic at Logan), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: Man, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2019-20 Logan High School Girls Basketball Schedule (7-7, 4-5)
Dec. 6: Man, W 66-28
Dec. 9: *at Herbert Hoover, L 34-45
Dec. 12: *at Wayne, L 36-56
Dec. 19: Lincoln County, L 59-61
Dec. 30: *at Mingo Central, L 54-63
Jan. 3: *Scott (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 70-36
Jan. 4: George Washington (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), L 38-82
Jan. 6: at Lincoln County, W 62-52
Jan. 9: *Sissonville, W 53-34
Jan. 13: Man, W 62-26
Jan. 16: *at Nitro, L 54-66
Jan. 20: *at Poca, W 44-35
Jan. 23: *Chapmanville, L 44-47
Jan. 27: *at Scott, W 64-50
Jan. 30: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: at Man, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: vs. River View (at West Virginia State), 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 13: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: at Pike Central, Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Feb. 17: *Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Independence, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2019-20 Man High School Boys Basketball Schedule (9-2)
Dec. 13: at Mount View, W 58-49
Dec. 17: at Point Pleasant, ppd.
Dec. 19: vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 71-61
Dec. 21: vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 63-62
Dec. 27: Pikeview, W 75-45
Jan. 4: Logan, L 51-78
Jan. 7: at River View, ppd.
Jan. 11: Riverside, W 60-53
Jan. 15: at Pikeview, W 63-59
Jan. 17: Lincoln County, W 55-42
Jan. 22: Cross Lanes Christian, W 75-46
Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, L 57-67
Jan. 25: at Riverside, W 77-57
Jan. 28: Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31: at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: River View, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: Huntington St. Joe, 7:30 p.m.
2019-20 Man High School Girls Basketball Schedule (0-13)
Dec. 3: Westside, L 35-63
Dec. 6: at Logan, L 28-66
Dec. 9: Van, L 22-35
Dec. 12: at Phelps, Kentucky, L 20-59
Dec. 16: Tug Valley, L 47-68
Jan. 2: at River View, L 38-70
Jan. 6: at Chapmanville, L 38-74
Jan. 13: at Logan, L 26-62
Jan. 14: Lincoln County, L 32-77
Jan. 16: at Tug Valley, L 44-69
Jan. 18: Mingo Central, L 36-48
Jan. 25: at Mingo Central, L 45-84
Jan. 27: at Van, L 37-47
Jan. 30: at Westside, 7 p.m.
Jan. 31: at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: Phelps, Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: River View, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Sherman, 7 p.m.