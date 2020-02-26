High School Basketball
-----
2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (20-2, 12-1):
Dec. 14: vs. Christ Church, N.C. (at Battle of the Rock, Rock Hill, S.C.), L 38-47, OT
Dec. 17: *at Nitro, W 99-65
Dec. 20: ISA Osborne, Ohio (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 66-57
Dec. 21: Miller School, Va. (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 64-61
Dec. 27: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 77-34
Dec. 28: Beth Haven Christian (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 107-48
Jan. 3: at Wheeling Park (Cancer Research Classic), W 61-48
Jan. 4: vs. Bluefield (at New River CTC Invitational at Raleigh County Armory, Beckley), W 60-50
Jan. 7: *Mingo Central, W 69-45
Jan. 11: vs. Aspire Academy, Ky. (at Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest), W 59-51
Jan. 14: *at Logan, L 61-72
Jan. 17: *at Poca, W 45-40
Jan. 25: vs. Abingdon, Va. (at FCA Prep Showcase, Bristol, Va.), W 65-50
Jan. 28: *at Scott, W 52-51
Jan. 31: *at Wayne, W 81-39
Feb. 1: *Winfield, W 61-43
Feb. 4: *Logan, W 60-55
Feb. 11: *at Mingo Central, W 77-57
Feb. 14: *at Herbert Hoover, W 98-51
Feb. 18: *Scott, W 70-45
Feb. 21: *Wayne, W 105-52
Feb. 24: *Sissonville, W 78-48
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (16-6, 8-5):
Dec. 3: *at Herbert Hoover, W 58-45
Dec. 6: vs. Grace Christian (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), L 42-52
Dec. 7: vs. Tolsia (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), W 74-57
Dec. 9: *at Scott, W 60-38
Dec. 11: *at Mingo Central, L 64-67
Dec. 13: Sherman, W 70-35
Jan. 3: vs. Summers County (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 62-49
Jan. 4: vs. Martin County, Ky. (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 52-49
Jan. 6: Man, W 74-38
Jan. 8: *Mingo Central, W 55-48
Jan. 9: *Scott, W 66-43
Jan. 16: *Wayne, L 72-74
Jan. 20: *Sissonville, W 62-37
Jan. 23: *at Logan, W 47-44
Jan. 27: at Sherman, W 81-44
Jan. 28: *at Poca, W 83-35
Jan. 30: *at Nitro, L 62-78
Feb. 3: *Logan, W 69-46
Feb. 10: *at Wayne, L 68-69, OT
Feb. 12: Tolsia, W 57-53
Feb. 17: at Man, W 70-44
Feb. 19: *Winfield, L 45-77
Feb. 26: vs. Logan (Sectionals at Mingo Central), 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019-20 Logan High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (15-7, 11-2):
Dec. 10: *at Hebert Hoover, L 48-55
Dec. 17: *at Scott, W 82-66
Dec. 19: vs. Muscle Shoals, Ala. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), L 0-2
Dec. 20: vs. Ocala Forrest, Fla. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), L 61-65
Dec. 21: vs. Pikeville, Ky. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tenn.), L 0-2
Dec. 27: vs. Beckley Woodrow Wilson (at Battle of The Armory, Beckley), L 64-72
Dec. 28: vs. George Washington (at Battle of The Armory, Beckley), W 85-82, OT
Jan. 3: *at Mingo Central, W 64-48
Jan. 4: at Man, W 78-51
Jan. 7: *at Wayne, W 78-54
Jan. 14: *Chapmanville, W 72-61
Jan. 17: *Wayne, W 91-53
Jan. 21: *at Nitro, W 66-48
Jan. 28: *Mingo Central, W 50-48
Jan. 31: Wesley Christian, Ky. (King Coal Classic at Logan), L 61-64
Feb. 1: Parkersburg Catholic (King Coal Classic at Logan), W 66-44
Feb. 4: *at Chapmanville, L 55-60
Feb. 7: *Scott, W 60-51
Feb. 11: *at Poca, W 55-53 (2OT)
Feb. 14: Man, W 71-57
Feb. 15: *Winfield, W 57-53
Feb. 21: *Sissonville, W 71-58
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019-20 Logan High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (9-13, 4-9):
Dec. 6: Man, W 66-28
Dec. 9: *at Herbert Hoover, L 34-45
Dec. 12: *at Wayne, L 36-56
Dec. 19: Lincoln County, L 59-61
Dec. 30: *at Mingo Central, L 54-63
Jan. 3: *Scott (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 70-36
Jan. 4: George Washington (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), L 38-82
Jan. 6: at Lincoln County, W 62-52
Jan. 9: *Sissonville, W 53-34
Jan. 13: Man, W 62-26
Jan. 16: *at Nitro, L 54-66
Jan. 20: *at Poca, W 44-35
Jan. 23: *Chapmanville, L 44-47
Jan. 27: *at Scott, W 64-50
Jan. 30: *Wayne, L 33-54
Feb. 3: *at Chapmanville, L 46-69
Feb. 7: at Man, W 46-30
Feb. 10: vs. River View (at West Virginia State), L 45-56
Feb. 13: *Winfield, L 48-77
Feb. 15: at Pike Central, Ky., L 61-62
Feb. 17: *Mingo Central, L 45-50
Feb. 22: vs. Scott (Sectionals at Chapmanville), W 60-37
Feb. 25: vs. Chapmanville (Sectionals at Mingo Central), 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019-20 Man High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (16-5):
Dec. 13: at Mount View, W 58-49
Dec. 17: at Point Pleasant, ppd.
Dec. 19: vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 71-61
Dec. 21: vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 63-62
Dec. 27: Pikeview, W 75-45
Jan. 4: Logan, L 51-78
Jan. 7: at River View, ppd.
Jan. 11: Riverside, W 60-53
Jan. 15: at Pikeview, W 63-59
Jan. 17: Lincoln County, W 55-42
Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, L 57-67
Jan. 25: at Riverside, W 77-57
Jan. 28: Mount View, W 58-47
Jan. 30: at Van, W 69-43
Jan. 31: at River View, W 80-67
Feb. 4: River View, W 72-40
Feb. 6: Sherman, ppd.
Feb. 8: Mingo Central, L 71-78
Feb. 12: Sherman, W 90-34
Feb. 14: at Logan, L 57-71
Feb. 17: at Tolsia, W 77-48
Feb. 18: at Lincoln County, W 57-54
Feb. 21: Huntington St. Joe, L 53-62
Feb. 25: Van, 7:30 p.m.
-----
2019-20 Man High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (1-22):
Dec. 3: Westside, L 35-63
Dec. 6: at Logan, L 28-66
Dec. 9: Van, L 22-35
Dec. 12: at Phelps, Ky., L 20-59
Dec. 16: Tug Valley, L 47-68
Jan. 2: at River View, L 38-70
Jan. 6: at Chapmanville, L 38-74
Jan. 13: at Logan, L 26-62
Jan. 14: Lincoln County, L 32-77
Jan. 16: at Tug Valley, L 44-69
Jan. 18: Mingo Central, L 36-48
Jan. 25: at Mingo Central, L 45-84
Jan. 27: at Van, L 37-47
Jan. 30: at Westside, L 29-55
Jan. 31: at Sherman, L 47-49
Feb. 5: Lincoln County, L 40-63
Feb. 7: Logan, L 30-46
Feb. 8: at Shady Spring, L 59-61
Feb. 11: Phelps, Ky., L 31-55
Feb. 13: River View, L 38-65
Feb. 17: Chapmanville, L 44-70
Feb. 19: Sherman, W 48-38
Feb. 22: vs. Lincoln County (Sectionals at Chapmanville), L 41-68