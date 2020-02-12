High School Basketball

2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School Boys Basketball Schedule (15-2, 7-1)

Dec. 14: vs. Christ Church, North Carolina (at Battle of the Rock, Rock Hill, South Carolina), L 38-47, OT

Dec. 17: *at Nitro, W 99-65

Dec. 20: ISA Osborne, Ohio (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 66-57

Dec. 21: Miller School, Va. (Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville), W 64-61

Dec. 27: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 77-34

Dec. 28: Beth Haven Christian (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 107-48

Jan. 3: at Wheeling Park (Cancer Research Classic), W 61-48

Jan. 4: vs. Bluefield (at New River CTC Invitational at Raleigh County Armory, Beckley), W 60-50

Jan. 7: *Mingo Central, W 69-45

Jan. 11: vs. Aspire Academy, Kentucky (at Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest), W 59-51

Jan. 14: *at Logan, L 61-72

Jan. 17: *at Poca, W 45-40

Jan. 25: vs. Abingdon, Virginia (at FCA Prep Showcase, Bristol, Va.), W 65-50

Jan. 28: *at Scott, W 52-51

Jan. 31: *at Wayne, W 81-39

Feb. 1: *Winfield, W 61-43

Feb. 4: *Logan, W 60-55

Feb. 11: *at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019-20 Chapmanville Regional High School Girls Basketball Schedule (14-4, 8-3)

Dec. 3: *at Herbert Hoover, W 58-45

Dec. 6: vs. Grace Christian (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), L 42-52

Dec. 7: vs. Tolsia (at Lady Rebel Shootout, Tolsia), W 74-57

Dec. 9: *at Scott, W 60-38

Dec. 11: *at Mingo Central, L 64-67

Dec. 13: Sherman, W 70-35

Jan. 3: vs. Summers County (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 62-49

Jan. 4: vs. Martin County, Kentucky (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 52-49

Jan. 6: Man, W 74-38

Jan. 8: *Mingo Central, W 55-48

Jan. 9: *Scott, W 66-43

Jan. 16: *Wayne, L 72-74

Jan. 20: *Sissonville, W 62-37

Jan. 23: *at Logan, W 47-44

Jan. 27: at Sherman, W 81-44

Jan. 28: *at Poca, W 83-35

Jan. 30: *at Nitro, L 62-78

Feb. 3: *Logan, W 69-46

Feb. 6: *Winfield, ppd.

Feb. 10: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: Tolsia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Man, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019-20 Logan High School Boys Basketball Schedule (11-7, 8-2)

Dec. 10: *at Hebert Hoover, L 48-55

Dec. 17: *at Scott, W 82-66

Dec. 19: vs. Muscle Shoals, Ala. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee), L 0-2

Dec. 20: vs. Ocala Forrest, Fla. (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee), L 61-65

Dec. 21: vs. Pikeville, Kentucky (at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee), L 0-2

Dec. 27: vs. Beckley Woodrow Wilson (at Battle of The Armory, Beckley), L 64-72

Dec. 28: vs. George Washington (at Battle of The Armory, Beckley), W 85-82, OT

Jan. 3: *at Mingo Central, W 64-48

Jan. 4: at Man, W 78-51

Jan. 7: *at Wayne, W 78-54

Jan. 14: *Chapmanville, W 72-61

Jan. 17: *Wayne, W 91-53

Jan. 21: *at Nitro, W 66-48

Jan. 28: *Mingo Central, W 50-48

Jan. 31: Wesley Christian, Kentucky (King Coal Classic at Logan), L 61-64

Feb. 1: Parkersburg Catholic (King Coal Classic at Logan), W 66-44

Feb. 4: *at Chapmanville, L 55-60

Feb. 7: *Scott, W 60-51

Feb. 11: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019-20 Logan High School Girls Basketball Schedule (8-9, 4-7)

Dec. 6: Man, W 66-28

Dec. 9: *at Herbert Hoover, L 34-45

Dec. 12: *at Wayne, L 36-56

Dec. 19: Lincoln County, L 59-61

Dec. 30: *at Mingo Central, L 54-63

Jan. 3: *Scott (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), W 70-36

Jan. 4: George Washington (Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan), L 38-82

Jan. 6: at Lincoln County, W 62-52

Jan. 9: *Sissonville, W 53-34

Jan. 13: Man, W 62-26

Jan. 16: *at Nitro, L 54-66

Jan. 20: *at Poca, W 44-35

Jan. 23: *Chapmanville, L 44-47

Jan. 27: *at Scott, W 64-50

Jan. 30: *Wayne, L 33-54

Feb. 3: *at Chapmanville, L 46-69

Feb. 7: at Man, W 46-30

Feb. 10: vs. River View (at West Virginia State), 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 13: *Winfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Pike Central, Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Feb. 17: *Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Independence, 7 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019-20 Man High School Boys Basketball Schedule (14-3)

Dec. 13: at Mount View, W 58-49

Dec. 17: at Point Pleasant, ppd.

Dec. 19: vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 71-61

Dec. 21: vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), W 63-62

Dec. 27: Pikeview, W 75-45

Jan. 4: Logan, L 51-78

Jan. 7: at River View, ppd.

Jan. 11: Riverside, W 60-53

Jan. 15: at Pikeview, W 63-59

Jan. 17: Lincoln County, W 55-42

Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, L 57-67

Jan. 25: at Riverside, W 77-57

Jan. 28: Mount View, W 58-47

Jan. 30: at Van, W 69-43

Jan. 31: at River View, W 80-67

Feb. 4: River View, W 72-40

Feb. 6: Sherman, ppd.

Feb. 8: Mingo Central, L 71-78

Feb. 14: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: Huntington St. Joe, 7:30 p.m.

2019-20 Man High School Girls Basketball Schedule (0-18)

Dec. 3: Westside, L 35-63

Dec. 6: at Logan, L 28-66

Dec. 9: Van, L 22-35

Dec. 12: at Phelps, Kentucky, L 20-59

Dec. 16: Tug Valley, L 47-68

Jan. 2: at River View, L 38-70

Jan. 6: at Chapmanville, L 38-74

Jan. 13: at Logan, L 26-62

Jan. 14: Lincoln County, L 32-77

Jan. 16: at Tug Valley, L 44-69

Jan. 18: Mingo Central, L 36-48

Jan. 25: at Mingo Central, L 45-84

Jan. 27: at Van, L 37-47

Jan. 30: at Westside, L 29-55

Jan. 31: at Sherman, L 47-49

Feb. 5: Lincoln County, L 40-63

Feb. 7: Logan, L 30-46

Feb. 8: at Shady Spring, L 59-61

Feb. 11: Phelps, Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: River View, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: Sherman, 7 p.m.