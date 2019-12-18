High School Basketball

2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 17

BOYS

Chapmanville at Nitro, late

Logan at Scott, late

Man at Point Pleasant, late

Thursday, Dec. 19

BOYS

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

Man vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

BOYS

ISA Osborne, Ohio at Chapmanville (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 8 p.m.

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

GIRLS

Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 21

BOYS

Miller School, Virginia at Chapmanville (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 8:30 p.m.

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

Man vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

Friday, Dec. 27

BOYS

Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA

Pikeview at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

BOYS

Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA

Monday, Dec. 30

GIRLS

Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.