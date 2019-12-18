High School Basketball
2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule:
Tuesday, Dec. 17
BOYS
Chapmanville at Nitro, late
Logan at Scott, late
Man at Point Pleasant, late
Thursday, Dec. 19
BOYS
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
Man vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
BOYS
ISA Osborne, Ohio at Chapmanville (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 8 p.m.
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
GIRLS
Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 21
BOYS
Miller School, Virginia at Chapmanville (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 8:30 p.m.
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
Man vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA
Friday, Dec. 27
BOYS
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA
Pikeview at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
BOYS
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA
Monday, Dec. 30
GIRLS
Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.