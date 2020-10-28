Essential reporting in volatile times.

High School Football

--

2020 Man High School

Football Schedule (1-3):

Sept. 4: Mount View, canceled

Sept. 11: Westside, canceled

Sept. 18: at Mingo Central, canceled

Sept. 25: Wheeling Central, L 0-19

Sept. 30: at Mingo Central, W 28-24

Oct. 2: at Buffalo, canceled

Oct. 9: at Calhoun County, canceled

Oct. 16: Point Pleasant, L 21-40

Oct. 20: Herbert Hoover, L 12-42

Oct. 28: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: TBA, 7:30 p.m.

--

2020 Chapmanville Regional High School

Football Schedule (2-3):

Sept. 4: *Poca, canceled

Sept. 11: *at Winfield, canceled

Sept. 18: *Nitro/Oak Hill, canceled

Sept. 26: *Logan, W 20-6

Oct. 2: at Summers County, canceled

Oct. 9: North Marion, L 0-43

Oct. 16: *at Wayne, L 14-28

Oct. 20: Lincoln County, L 16-46

Oct. 24: *Nitro, W 38-28

Oct. 30: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: TBA, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

--

2020 Logan High School

Football Schedule (0-3):

Sept. 4: Sissonville, canceled

Sept. 11: at Mingo Central, canceled

Sept. 18: *Poca/Tug Valley, canceled

Sept. 26: *at Chapmanville, L 6-20

Oct. 2: at Tug Valley, L 12-22

Oct. 9: Westside, canceled

Oct. 16: Tug Valley, canceled

Oct. 23: *at Chapmanville, canceled

Oct. 24: at Richwood, L 28-39

Oct. 28: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game