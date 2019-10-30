High School

2019 Chapmanville Regional High School Football Schedule (5-3, 5-3)

Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston’s Laidley Field), L 8-24

Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48

Sept. 13: *Winfield, L 13-48

Sept. 20: *at Nitro, W 48-25

Sept. 27: *Scott, W 14-13

Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, W 32-7

Oct. 11: OPEN DATE

Oct. 18: *Wayne, W 7-6

Oct. 25: *at Logan, W 48-26

Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019 Logan High School

Football Schedule (1-7, 1-6)

Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62

Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28

Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, L 6-52

Sept. 20: *at Poca, L 8-68

Sept. 27: *Winfield, L 34-70

Oct. 4: *at Nitro, L 22-57

Oct. 11: *Scott, W 35-0

Oct. 18: OPEN DATE

Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, L 26-48

Nov. 1: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019 Man High School

Football Schedule (7-1)

Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8

Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7

Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0

Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17

Sept. 27: River View, W 63-14

Oct. 4: Lincoln County, W 44-0

Oct. 11: OPEN DATE

Oct. 18: Wyoming East, W 30-22

Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, L 0-7

Nov. 1: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.